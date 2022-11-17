Cocrystal Pharma Announces Favorable Safety Data from the Phase 1 Study with Oral Antiviral CC-42344 for the Treatment of Pandemic and Seasonal Influenza A

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) today announced that CC-42344 demonstrated a favorable safety profile in both the single-ascending dose and the multiple-ascending dose portions of the ongoing Phase 1 study. CC-42344 is a broad-spectrum oral antiviral for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A with a novel mechanism of action.



“We are encouraged by the clean safety profile observed with all dose levels in both the single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose portions of the Phase 1 study, and we will be assessing the pharmacokinetic data from this trial in the coming weeks,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and co-interim CEO. “We remain on track to reach an important milestone of reporting topline Phase 1 study results later this year.

“Influenza is among the most serious global public health threats, particularly with the emergence of pandemic strains and resistance to available drugs,” he added. “Based on a novel mechanism of action and a high barrier to resistance, we believe CC-42344 holds potential to be a best-in-class oral treatment for pandemic and seasonal influenza.”

The randomized, double-controlled, dose-escalating Phase 1 study in Australia was designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of orally administered CC-42344 in healthy adults. In July 2022 Cocrystal reported that PK data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study support once-daily dosing. In October 2022 enrollment in the multiple-ascending dose portion of the trial was completed. The Company plans to present topline study results at the upcoming World Antiviral Congress on December 1, 2022 and to submit an application with the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to conduct a Phase 2a human challenge study in early 2023. Subject to regulatory agency clearance, the Phase 2a study is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2023.

About CC-42344

CC-42344 is an oral PB2 inhibitor discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. It is specifically designed to be effective against all significant pandemic and seasonal influenza A strains and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the way the virus’ replication machinery is targeted. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly conserved regions common to multiple influenza strains. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®, while also demonstrating favorable PK and safety profiles.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

