MedAvail Ranked in the Top 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced that it ranked for the first time on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, an award aimed at recognizing innovative technology companies that redefine the cutting edge.



The award recognized MedAvail’s mission to transform the retail pharmacy industry by offering turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform – its MedCenter. Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on the percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. MedAvail reported total revenue of $22.1 million in 2021, representing 374% growth since 2018.

“We are incredibly honored to have been distinguished among the top 500 fastest-growing innovative technology companies by an award that demonstrates our strong growth over the last few years. We are also excited to see our momentum continue in 2022, as we expand our retail pharmacy footprint and broaden our technology pipeline,” said Mark Doerr, chief executive officer of MedAvail. “We see a significant opportunity ahead for MedAvail as our team continues with strong execution across strategic initiatives and focus on improving patient medication access and adherence with our differentiated technology solution.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies all over North America. The awards program was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be a disruptor across different industries, including the technology and life sciences sectors. The rankings are compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

