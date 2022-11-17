Ben Taylor Joins Dataiku as Chief AI Strategist

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced Ben Taylor’s appointment as its first Chief AI Strategist. Taylor, a visionary in the advancements of AI, machine learning, and data science, joins the company to help accelerate momentum as it continues to experience soaring demand amongst enterprise organizations and business users.

“A simple truth we face is that AI will be part of every business, whether you like it or not. The only question is whether you want to be a leader or a laggard,” said Taylor. “However, the technology itself is nothing without people asking the right questions and bringing what makes us intrinsically human to AI.

“This is what makes Dataiku truly special - the company is not just about the technical aspects of its solid AI platform but is centered around collaboration and the people who create the types of jaw-dropping projects I hope to be a part of. It has soul, but it also has the fundamentals right. That combination is truly something unique in the industry and something I want to invest my lifeforce into.”

Taylor most recently served as Chief AI Evangelist at DataRobot. Prior to this, he co-founded deep learning startup Zeff.ai, which was acquired by DataRobot. He spent years building AI systems for HireVue and Micron. He frequently speaks at industry events and works closely with the larger machine learning and data science communities to advance innovation and enhance what’s possible through AI and deep learning in the future.

Taylor’s focus will be to provide straightforward industry perspectives and insights, thought leadership on the future of AI, and share the stories and best practices of Dataiku’s growing enterprise customers. He will help accelerate the company’s strong recent momentum, including

Over 500 customers with 150+ on the Forbes Global 2000 list

A 95% customer retention rate with companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list

Industry recognition includes being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Forbes AI 50 lists, top 10 in the Data50, and Snowflake’s ML/AI partner of the year.

Certification as a Great Place to Work, with 94% of Dataikers saying the company is a great place to work (compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company)

“Ben is a trusted thought leader in our industry and having him on our team is a testament to Dataiku’s strong position as a market leader and the power of our brand to attract top talent,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO at Dataiku. “We share the same vision for making AI as ubiquitous as electricity with critical safeguards in place, and he will play a vital role in accelerating our mission to empower enterprises with Everyday AI.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

