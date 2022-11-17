HostColor Adds One-Click Backups & Restore To WordPress Cloud Web Hosting Plans

South Bend, Indiana, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC) has added new one-click backup & restore functionality to its WordPress Cloud Web Hosting services. The new feature is available as a free add-on to the HC's Self-Managed Web Hosting plans delivered from U.S. and Canadian virtual data centers. It features local backup, one-click restore, direct WordPress-site-to-WordPress-site migration, migration clone ability, and FTP backups.

HostColor has been using various tools to offer backup & restore services for WordPress-based websites. Its new WP site backup service is managed by the popular plugin Backpuply. Alongside the WordPress backup and restore services available at no additional cost, the plugin offers some premium paid features. They include SFTP and FTPS backups, direct backups to a redundant cloud hosting account, and WordPress backup capabilities to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 or any S3 compatible storage, WebDAV, as well as automated backups and rotation of the data copies.

"We have declared that its mission as a cloud hosting service provider is to help SMBs to take control over their IT infrastructure in the rapidly changing cloud service market", said HostColor.com CEO Dimitar Avramov. He adds that there is s growing dependence of SMBs on the so-called major clouds and their corporate business models. "Businesses who moved their IT infrastructure to any of the major clouds, experience skyrocketing monthly bills for internet access to their public cloud and private apps, higher costs for technical support, increased IT infrastructure management effort, defacto lock-in of their infrastructure due to the high costs of data transfer, and growing data privacy concerns," explains HC's executive. He adds that plugins like Backpuply give business owners more freedom to move seamlessly their WordPress websites and data on and off the major clouds and to apply custom data backup and restore policies.

HostColor.com has recently announced 4 new locations for the delivery of Public Cloud Server hosting services - New York, London, Frankfurt, and Singapore. Their opening is in line with the company's Cloud infrastructure priorities - "localization of the cloud services" and "increased bandwidth rate at fixed monthly cost".

