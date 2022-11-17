GridGain Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies Lists

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced it ranked number 24 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and number 98 on the San Francisco Business Times’ Fastest-Growing Private Companies list.



Inclusion on the Fastest Growing Private Companies lists are based on averaging the company’s two-year percent change in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021. The companies on these lists showed strong double-digit percentage growth year-over-year for both years.

“In uncertain economic times, speed and scale become increasingly critical for companies to stay ahead,” said Eoin O’Connor, President and CEO of GridGain. “These Fastest-Growing Private Companies lists reflect GridGain's ability to help companies accelerate and expand their real-time, data-driven applications.”

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

Brigit@compel-pr.com

360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.