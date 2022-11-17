Coastline Church Gains Flexibility, Security, and IT Staff Efficiencies with Tellabs FlexSym OLT-mini

CARROLLTON, Texas , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, along with Prime Electrical Services, a full-service electrical company, installed Tellabs FlexSym® OLT-mini, with a Passive Optical Local Area Network (LAN) design, at Coastline Church’s multi-functional acreage in Carlsbad, California.



Coastline Church requires a contemporary wired and wireless network to support modern church going activities. The network supports activities both inside the buildings, as well as events outside under the sunny skies of San Diego County. During these events, the security of the guests, and their digital online experience, is of great importance. Yet, the limited IT staff tasked with operating the network needs to do so with minimal intervention.

These were the three key decision points that steered Coastline Church to install a Passive Optical LAN design with the Tellabs FlexSym OLT-mini, such as:

Flexible design options for wired and wireless within and outside connectivity

Strict safety and security for our congregation, visitors, and employees

Limited IT staff touches through automation that creates operational efficiencies



This combination delivered unique qualities to help Coastline Church achieve network design, security, and IT staff operational benefits.

“The future-proof aspect of the Tellabs FlexSym OLT-mini and Passive Optical LAN is very exciting for us,” said Josh McCaskill, Coastline Church Executive Director. “We already knew that fiber cabling was better than copper, yet when Tellabs Optical LAN was presented to us, we were reassured that the cybersecurity advantages of this fiber network meant we can also ensure the safety of families’ data and of our employees.”

“It is great to see Coastline Church take advantage of Tellabs Optical LAN and the Tellabs FlexSym OLT-mini PLUS for indoor and outdoor connectivity, long reaches plus the small deployment design flexibilities,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

“Prime Electrical appreciated the opportunity to install this innovative fiber-based infrastructure that allowed church members, guest and staff the flexibility to simultaneously connect in Coastline’s hybrid environment,” said Chris McConnell, Prime Electrical Project Manager.

You can get more details about the Tellabs FlexSym OLT-mini and Tellabs Optical LAN solution installed at Coastline Church by reading our more detailed use case available on our website.

About Coastline Church

Located in Carlsbad, California, Coastline Church offers contemporary worship services that are alive with energy and creativity, as well as excellent childcare, exciting children's and student ministries, and dynamic small groups. For more information, please visit coastlinechurch.org.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

About Prime Electrical

Prime Electrical Services Inc. is a full service non-residential Electrical and Structured Cabling contractor servicing the Southern California region. Prime Electrical is headquartered in San Marcos, California, and was incorporated in 2002. For more information, please visit primeelectrical.net.

