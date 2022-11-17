Fintech Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Digitalization of the BFSI Industries Bodes Well for Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fintech market size reached US$ 131.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 385.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fintech, or financial technology, involves the integration of technology with financial services to enhance or automate banking and investing operations. It includes retail banking, education, asset management, insurance investment, fundraising, digital lending, credit scoring, and mobile banking. Fintech helps companies, business owners, and consumers better manage their financial processes by utilizing specialized software and algorithms on smartphones and computers. It also employs various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic processing automation (RPA), to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. As compared to traditional banking, fintech is more cost-effective, offers enhanced risk management, streamlines financial operations, and enables faster payments.



Fintech Market Trends:



Rapid digitization of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Fintech is transforming the banking system by increasing productivity and customer retention through speed and convenience. In line with this, the widespread technology adoption to process large volumes of data in a short period, enhance efficiency, and minimize the chances of human error is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the integration of fintech solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent fraud in digital banking channels is providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the utilization of machine learning (ML), big data, and evolutionary algorithms in fintech to detect unusual activity and enhance monitoring of financial transactions, speech recognition, risk management, and secured network access to the banking institutions is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including increased collaboration between national regulators and financial institutions, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the implementation of various government initiatives toward expanding the fintech sector, are supporting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fintech market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on deployment mode, technology, application and end user.



Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Technology:

Application Programming Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Robotic Process Automation

Data Analytics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Payment and Fund Transfer

Loans

Insurance and Personal Finance

Wealth Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Banking

Insurance

Securities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

