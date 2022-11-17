Mass Flow Controller Market to hit $3 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mass Flow Controller Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing rollouts of supportive government initiatives focused on boosting the manufacturing of electronics and semiconductors across numerous Asian economies, including Thailand and India, will stimulate the industry revenue. Consumer electronics sales have gained significant momentum in recent years owing to the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and the proliferating smart home trends. These factors have encouraged government authorities globally to introduce necessary growth measures and aid the ever-rising consumer demand.

Superior temperature resistance to boost the sales of stainless steel MFCs

The stainless steel segment is anticipated to surpass USD 2 billion by 2032. Stainless Steel Mass Flow Controllers are highly durable as they are lined with passive surface film, which creates a barrier between the surrounding medium and the metal. Besides, they are exceptionally resistant to pressure, temperature, and chemicals. These attributes are likely to propel the stainless steel mass flow controller market sales by end of 2032.

Expansive application of high flow rate MFC in the Food & Beverage sector

The high flow rate controller type amassed more than 20% market revenues in 2022. The industry growth can be credited to the increasing product demand in the food & beverages and oil & gas markets. MFCs with high flow rates are suitable for applications that do not require precise measurements and high accuracy, such as large flows of liquids and gases. The increasing product utilization in controlling the amount of nitrogen injection in food packets will as well drive mass flow controller market progress.

Ability to adjust through specific functions to garner the differential pressure flow meters market statistics

The differential pressure flow meter product type is predicted to reach USD 1 billion by 2032. These flow meters offer a broad spectrum of advantages over their counterparts. They are highly adaptable to extreme pressure and temperatures and allow users to regulate flow rates based on their specific functional requirements. These factors will significantly increase the differential pressure flow meter industry share over the forthcoming years.

Increasing penetration of ethernet/IP technology in the industrial sector

The ethernet/IP technology vertical in mass flow controller market is likely to emerge as a major growth contributor and witness nearly 5% growth during 2023 to 2032. The growing utilization of this technology in several industrial operations ranging from robotics to industrial automation towards machinery and many more will bolster the business revenues trajectory by 2032. In addition, a visible surge in the requirement for ethernet/IP protocol in managing connections between several technologies, including sensors, CNCs, robots, etc., and automated devices will augment segment value.

Maximum precision requirements to bolster product adoption in the chemical sector

The chemical industry is poised to register gains worth USD 300 million by 2032. Mass Flow Controllers are extensively used in this sector to ensure workers' safety and for various purposes requiring utmost precision. These devices help dose accurate levels of additives and catalysts, leak detection, pressure control, decarbonization processes, gas flow control, etc., which may foster their espousal over the forecast period.

Increasing government support MFCs industry in North America

The North America mass flow controller market estimated USD 250 million in 2022. The positive outlook of semiconductor manufacturing and the supportive policy framework throughout major economies such as the US and Canada will open new development avenues for the MFC industry. However, a strong economic landscape and the rising demand for several end-use products, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemical, etc., will regional business dynamics.

Production expansion to emerge as a key growth strategy

Leading mass flow controller market enterprises include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Sensirion AG, Horiba Ltd, Azbil Corporation, and MKS Instruments, among others such as Alicat Scientific, Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc, Brooks Instruments, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, and Bronkhorst High-Tech. Players operating in the competitive forefront are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities to enhance their market presence and drive growth opportunities.

