Thin Wafer Market Size to Surpass US$ 7 Billion by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The demand for automotive and consumer electronics is projected to drive the global thin wafer market during the forecast period of 2017-2019. The global thin wafers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2031. The thin wafer market share is estimated to reach value of US$ 21.65 billion by 2031 in terms of revenue.



To diversify revenue streams beyond silicon or gallium arsenide (GaAs), manufacturers are developing new glass wafer technologies. The thin precision glass discs known as "glass wafers" are utilized as substrate carriers for bonding silicon and other substrates for MEMs (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems).To match with the high demand in the creation display and glass inspection systems, the producers of thin wafers are expanding their glass wafer production capacity.

According to TMR experts, the companies should accelerate R&D in nanotechnology to improve cell performance .Thicker silicon rings should be produced by manufacturers to support ultrasonic wafers in order to provide a more flexible substrate for the fabrication of ultra-thin semiconductors. These initiatives are expected to open up value-grab opportunities for the glass wafers market.

Thin Wafer Market: Growth Dynamics

High demand for consumer electronics and miniaturization in developing countries has increased the demand for various applications such as smartphones, wireless devices, and MEMS. Furthermore, power devices and CMOS image sensors are also driving the thin wafers market.





Wafer level packaging in power MOSFETs, DC converters, ICs, CMOS image sensors, controllers, power management battery management devices, and some memory devices is driving the demand for thin wafers.





Nanotechnology aids in solving solar cell light management problems. Companies are stepping up their nanotechnology R&D to enable light management in solar cells in an effort to solve this problem. Performance-enhancing photonic structures and plasmonics are being created through nanotechnology. These technological developments propel the growth of the thin wafers market.





Manufacturers and end users recognize cost-effectiveness of thinner wafers because the electricity they produce is less expensive. Since they have the potential to lower the cost of manufacturing solar panels, producers in the thin wafers industry are increasing their output capacity in ultra-thin wafers.



Key Findings of Thin Wafer Market Study



Market participants for thin wafers keep track of all serial procedures and sampling steps. Total inspection is carried out in line with the protocols. Every component linked to a wafer is put through this electrical test to check for functional flaws to meet the required standards. Thus, many standard tests are performed on optical semiconductor devices which ensure the product quality and eventually influence the market growth.





The infrastructure for recharging electric and plug-in hybrid automobiles is increasing demand for thin wafers. Concerns over ecological and economic factors like global warming, greenhouse gas emissions, the depletion of fossil fuel resources, and growing fuel costs are driving up demand for electric cars (EVs). Chip consumption is being further increased by features like infotainment, ADAS, EBS, and ABS in cars which is anticipated to account for substantial revenue for the thin wafers market.



Thin Wafers Market: Key Players



The key players operating in the thin wafers market are

Siltronic AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

Sumco Corporation

