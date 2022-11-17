Palisade Bio Releases In-Depth Explanation of Scientific Approach of Lead Product Candidate LB1148 Through Animated Video

Video illustrates the potential of LB1148 to reduce the formation of adhesions in gastrointestinal (GI) tissues and accelerate the time to the return of normal GI function

Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces the release of its new animated video for its lead asset in development, LB1148. The video can be accessed here.

The Company’s lead product candidate, LB1148, is a novel oral liquid formulation of the well-characterized digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid (“TXA”), with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following surgery. LB1148 is currently being developed for administration prior to GI surgeries requiring bowel resection, disrupting the intestinal epithelial barrier. By inhibiting the activity of digestive proteases, the Company believes that LB1148 has the potential to reduce the formation of adhesions in GI tissues and accelerate the time to the return of normal GI function.

“LB1148 has continued to demonstrate its therapeutic potential across a broad range of conditions associated with GI barrier dysfunction. This animated video helps to showcase our innovative approach and explain in detail the mechanism of how we believe LB1148 works in protecting intestinal barrier heath,” commented JD Finley, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio.

Beyond the Company's initial therapeutic focus on GI-related indications associated with abdominal surgeries, the Company believes that protease-based therapeutics hold promise in meeting a number of unmet needs resulting from chronic protease activity.

The LB1148 animated mechanism of action video is now available on the Company’s website, here.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology and human disease to develop novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

The Company’s lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor which acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in accelerating the time to return of postoperative bowel function, and reduced the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions. LB1148 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate return of gastrointestinal function, post-operative ileus and intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

The Company believes that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: progress of studies, including opening additional clinical trial sites, timing of results or data, progress and completion of patient enrollment, including timing thereof and the Company’s co-development partner’s expectation to complete enrollment; regulatory progress and strategy, including potential registration and commercialization of LB1148; the extent of the cash runway; the closing of the underwritten public offering; and expected proceeds from financings. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; the Company’s ability to achieve additional financing to fund future operations and the Company’s ability to comply with the continued listing requirements for Nasdaq. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

