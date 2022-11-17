CBMJ Posts Quarterly Report - Completes 59.7M Share Reduction

Powder Springs, GA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism posted its quarterly report Wednesday 11/16/2022.



During the quarter, the company completed the sale of the e-commerce business, retired the shares and reported a loss of ($.01) per share. As part of the sale, the company returned 59.76M shares of common stock, reducing its issued and outstanding share count to 359.4M. The float remained unchanged at 92M.

The operating loss for the quarter was $159K. The company took a non-cash charge of $3.5M.

The company will continue focusing on its web business www.flagand cross.com , its client services, data base management, email list rentals, web development and consulting business.

Commenting on the quarter, Mark Schaftlein, CEO, stated: "We materially downsized the business exiting the e-commerce business to enable us to restart our growth opportunities in other areas. With the share reduction completed, we now have those opportunities."

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Media Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. CBMJ owns an active database of email subscribers, and publishes the marquis monetized political/news website www.flagandcross.com . CBMJ also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst, political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/ .

