The polyisobutylene market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 4.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027

The transportation end-use industry of the polyisobutylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Transportation is the largest end-use industry of polyisobutylene in 2021, followed by industrial.This segment of polyisobutylene market is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the transportation end-use industry segment of the polyisobutylene market can be attributed to the increased demand for polyisobutylene from the transportation industry because it has properties such as low moisture absorption, electrical insulation, low gas permeability, and resistance to heat, which make it suitable for various applications of this industry.Moreover, polyisobutylene is preferably used in automobiles as it improves the viscosity index of gear oils and acts as a thickener in greases and smoke suppressants in 2-stroke oils.



Polyisobutylene in the form of rubber is used for developing inner liners, treads, and sidewalls of tires as they have strong abrasion resistance (good tread wear) and low rolling resistance (good fuel economy).



The Asia Pacific polyisobutylene market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027.

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyisobutylene between 2022 and 2027 because of its increasing use in the transportation industry. The increasing demand for polyisobutylene from emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia, among others makes the Asia Pacific region one of the lucrative markets for manufacturers of polyisobutylene.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of companies listed below:

• Lanxess AG (Germany)

• BASF (Germany)

• Daelim (South Korea)

• Reliance Industries (India)

• TPC Group (US)

• ExxonMobil (US)

• Lubrizol Corporation (US)

• INEOS (UK)

• Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

• Sibur (Russia)



Research Coverage

This report covers the polyisobutylene market and forecasts its market size till 2027.The report includes the market segmentation based on product type (C-PIB and HR-PIB), molecular weight (low molecular weight polyisobutylene, medium molecular weight polyisobutylene, and high molecular weight polyisobutylene), application (tires, lube additives, fuel additives, 2-stroke engines, industrial lubes & others, adhesives & sealants), end-use industry (transportation, industrial, food, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



The Porter’s five forces analysis along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have also been discussed in this report on the polyisobutylene market. In addition, it provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players of the polyisobutylene market.



