Activated Alumina Market to Reach USD 875.73 Million by 2030; Increasing Water Decontamination Demands Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 540 million in 2022 activated alumina market will reach USD 875.73 million by 2030. A UNICEF estimate states that around 2000 million people drink tainted water, and 785 million people lack access to clean drinking water. Since half of the world's population is expected to experience water scarcity by 2030, the severity of the water issue will continue to worsen. Implementing water treatment can help lessen or at least decrease the water scarcity of the world population. The market for water treatment will expand due to factors such as the expanding global population, fast urbanization, rising industrialization, depletion of freshwater resources, rising water shortages, and water pollution. The government's rising investments in infrastructure, water conservation, and wastewater management are also anticipated to support the market's expansion. The market for activated alumina will benefit from the expansion of the water treatment sector.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the activated alumina market. The need for water has increased along with the region's population growth. Water needs are rising as a result of increased industrialization and urbanization. A substantial section of the region's limited water supply is contaminated by several causes, making it challenging to meet the rising demand. There is a rising need for water filtration or decontamination in the area, which is encouraging for the market for activated alumina. In addition, the energy crisis brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has prompted the local administrations to speed up the exploration of oil and gas reserves to save money on fuel imports and manage the volatile energy market. The market will expand due to the increased oil and gas exploration operations.



The adsorbents segment is expected to augment the activated alumina market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into desiccants, adsorbents, catalysts and others. The adsorbent segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 42% in 2022.



The water treatment segment market size is 302.40 million in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into oil & gas, chemical, textile, water treatment, pharmaceutical, and others. The water treatment segment dominated the market with a market share of around 56% in 2022.



To support the expansion of its catalyst business, Evonik executed the USD 210 million acquisition of Porocel Industries LLC in 2020. The acquisition will aid the company in consolidating its position in the global activated alumina market.



Driver: increasing demand for air purifiers



With the increasing air pollution globally, air quality has deteriorated to all-time low levels. The degradation in air quality results in respiratory difficulties or deaths in severe cases. The air inside homes is also filled with toxins harmful to human health. The demand for air purifiers is increasing due to rising air pollution. Similarly, the government is also employing strategies to contain the moisture levels in winter to reduce fog winters or pollution levels during peak rush hours. Such developments will drive the global activated alumina market.



Restraint: unstable supply of aluminium hydroxide



The aluminium hydroxide price volatility may hamper the market's expansion. Trade disputes, supply chain bottlenecks, shifting geopolitical conditions, or other production hindrances may contribute to the volatility. For instance, a sudden halt in economic activity was caused by the pandemic-induced cross-border closures, limitations, and lockdowns led to industries suffering from the resulting supply chain bottlenecks.



Opportunities: increasing oil and research exploration



A worldwide energy catastrophe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The western governments' rush of activity to look for new oil and gas exploration sites to calm the market is a positive development for the worldwide market for activated alumina. The world market for activated alumina will potentially benefit from rising urbanization, which will also raise fuel demand.



Challenge: stringent regulatory guidelines



Activated alumina must be used in a precise quantity to prevent undesirable consequences. High or extended exposure to activated alumina might irritate the eyes and respiratory system. Breathing issues and coughing may result from this. It affects people's health and lowers their standard of living. As a result, the market for activated alumina is tightly regulated with rules, precautions, and safety measures to safeguard workers and the general public. The government's strict rules may hinder the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the activated alumina market are:



• Axens SA

• BASF SE

• Camfil

• CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

• DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Huber Engineered Materials

• Porocel Industries LLC

• Sorbead India

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



By Application



• Desiccants

• Adsorbent

• Catalyst

• Others



By End User



• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Textile

• Water Treatment

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



