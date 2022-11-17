Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Global Market Report 2022: Increased Recommendations from Doctors and Physicians

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prenatal vitamin supplements consist of a variety of vitamins and minerals that are essential for the healthy development of the unborn baby. Vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, and folic acid are vital for proper fetal growth, development, and healthy adult living.



Prenatal vitamins supplements are the mineral and vital amine supplements advised to be taken by women during pregnancy and postnatal lactation. Prenatal vitamin supplements are not intended to replace food, however it acts as addition for healthy food serving as a back-up for any nutritional gaps in the normal diet. A prenatal vitamin supplement can reduce the risk of birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight baby, while helping the women to maintain own health during pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamin supplements are gaining acceptance in the market due to aggressive promotion and enhanced sales channel to increase the accessibility to the consumers. Moreover, heightened recommendations from physicians and doctors are further driving the demand for the prenatal vitamin supplements market. The prenatal vitamin supplements market on the basis of sales channel are segmented into supermarket, drug stores and online stores. Online stores held the largest market in the prenatal vitamin supplements market due to availability of wide variety of products as compared to supermarkets and drug stores.

The variety in price points, private labels, product launches, broad product ranges, and discounts offered have increased the popularity online stores. Moreover, better accessibility to the products are acting as the driving factor for the online stores market. The growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries, the nutritional product manufacturers are targeting supermarkets and hypermarkets to reach the masses would help supermarket/hypermarket segment grow at the steady rate during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Product

Folic Acid

Iron Supplements

Calcium Supplements

Essential Fatty Acids

Others

Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market?

Which is the largest regional market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: By Sales Channel, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Biotics Research Corporation

Church & Dwight Co Inc.

Country Life

Garden of Life

Rainbow Light

MegaFood

Metagenics

Nutramark

Pharmavite

Twinlab

Thorne Research

New Chapter

Nordic Naturals

Similac

Enfamil

