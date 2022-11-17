CleanSpark Earns Top Spot on Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500 List

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced it was named to the number 13 spot on Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500™ List.

The award recognizes the top 500 fastest growing and innovative companies in North America. Revenue growth from fiscal years 2018 to 2021 determined the rankings. Both company research and data from applications were applied to the results.

CleanSpark has grown substantially over the time specified, leaning into its energy background to acquire and build two bitcoin mining facilities in 2020 and 2021. Today, CleanSpark operates four bitcoin mining campuses in Georgia and has deployed over 54,000 bitcoin mining machines with a hashrate exceeding 5.1 EH/s. This computing power equates to more than 1.5% of the total global hashrate. CleanSpark was one of the first large-scale operations to employ immersion cooling technology, which is on average 20% more efficient than traditional air-cooled mining. CleanSpark was also one of the first publicly traded companies to sell mined Bitcoin to fund operations.

“The strategies we’re applying, both operationally and financially, are paying off. But our people are at the heart of this growth. We have an incredible team that works hard to make CleanSpark’s vision a reality. We look forward to continuing to make a name for ourselves as one of the fastest growing Bitcoin miners in North America,” said Zach Bradford, CEO.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman

ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak

pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting

cleanspark@blocksbridge.com