Braintrust Tutors Adds Executive Sales Talent Jon Small and Eric Hoffman to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braintrust Tutors ("Braintrust"), the most comprehensive evidence-based tutoring platform for K-12 students, is pleased to announce the hiring of proven edtech leaders Jon Small as Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Hoffman as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Small will oversee Braintrust's sales and operational execution, leveraging his vast network of school and district relationships to accelerate the company's enterprise growth. The edtech veteran has extensive experience launching, operating and scaling to exit/IPO numerous multimillion-dollar companies at leading edtech brands such as Veritas Prep, Revolution Prep and Varsity Tutors.

In his role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hoffman will lead and coordinate Braintrust's sales, marketing and product strategy, continuing to fortify the company's position in the market as a premier provider of high-impact tutoring. Hoffman previously held senior sales positions at notable edtech companies including Revolution Prep, leading sales teams that have amassed millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue.

"Jon and Eric bring decades of sales and marketing experience, and we look forward to the invaluable guidance they will bring to our team," said Jen Mendelsohn, Braintrust Tutors' co-founder and Chief Business Officer. "Their unparalleled expertise in delivering high-quality education technology products to schools and districts around the country will help us rapidly scale our business and solidify Braintrust as an academic leader in the delivery of the best and most innovative support for the students we serve."

For more information on Braintrust Tutors and the leadership team, please visit www.braintrusttutors.com.

About Braintrust Tutors

Founded by parents and teachers, Braintrust Tutors is bringing a new vision to the tutoring marketplace. Its personalized learning programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner to accelerate learning for every student, delivered by its team of certified teachers and learning specialists. Braintrust is a progressive and inclusive platform designed to address the vast majority of students neglected by the one-size-fits-all tutoring model, including the 1-in-5 who have learning differences, the 2-in-3 who lack proficiency with reading and math, and the countless others who are grappling with pandemic-related learning loss. For more information, visit http://www.braintrusttutors.com and follow @braintrusttutors on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Amy Ambatielos

amy@braintrusttutors.com

(310) 402-1687



Related Images











Image 1: Braintrust Tutors





Braintrust Tutors, the most comprehensive evidence-based tutoring platform for K-12 students, partners with families, schools and school districts to deliver consistent, customized, high-quality private tutoring support.

















Image 2: Jon Small and Eric Hoffman





Braintrust Tutors is pleased to announce the hiring of proven edtech leaders Jon Small as Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Hoffman as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment