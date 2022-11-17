Browsi Announces Corporate Rebrand Reflecting Expansion Into Video and Becoming an All-in-One Ad Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI-driven SaaS company Browsi LTD (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) today announced a corporate rebranding and the launch of a full suite of ad products, now including video.

With close to 10 billion monthly impressions, Browsi has established itself as the leading AI-driven company to empower publishers and content creators to gain control of their digital real estate.

Browsi's groundbreaking AI collects over 150 data points in real time to predict user behavior and in turn adjust each website's ad placements to perfectly align with every visitor.

The upgraded ad suite introduces advanced video capabilities through a lightweight and customizable video player that supports all video formats and demand sources, integrates with any type of content, and leverages machine learning for yield optimization and improved UX.

Browsi brings a fresh and new perspective into the video world putting UX and control in the center of its technology while maintaining a full transparent approach with all its partners.

The result is an all-in-one solution for the creation and monetization of personalized digital real estates of all ad formats, improving UX and increasing revenue.

The launch and rebranding are significant milestones in the evolution of Browsi, which continues to develop toward becoming the world's leading full-stack solution for publishers for both maximizing user experiences and perfecting performance.

The new brand identity draws inspiration from the team, cutting-edge technology, and company mission, driving the company forward, and creating a world where every user experience is unique.

"Our new rebranding portrays a visual representation of our values and innovative tech. Since founding Browsi, we have been working hard to empower publishers to gain control of their digital real estate. The new developments open up an entirely new universe of opportunities, enabling publishers to reinvent how users enjoy their websites, and maximize revenue while at it." - Asaf Shamly, CEO & Co-Founder, Browsi.

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers publishers and content creators to gain control of their digital real estate. Browsi's AI platform seamlessly analyzes real-time behavioral data to create personalized ad placements, improving user experience and increasing revenue. Browsi is trusted by premium publishers such as CNN, TMZ, Kobe Shimbun, Reworld Media, LADbible, GMX and more. Browsi's technology is available to publishers worldwide sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like Fluct, Flux, Magnite and more.

