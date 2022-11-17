English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2023

During the year 2023, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows

9 February 2023: Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2022

20 April 2023: Interim Report for January–March 2023

14 July 2023: Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2023

18 October 2023: Interim Report for January–September 2023

WithSecure observes at least a three-week (21 days) silent period prior to publication of financial reports, during which it refrains from engaging in discussions with capital market representatives or the media regarding WithSecure’s financial position or the factors affecting it.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 21 March 2023. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Contact information: