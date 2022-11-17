WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 November 2022, 16:00 EET
WithSecure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2023
During the year 2023, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows
- 9 February 2023: Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2022
- 20 April 2023: Interim Report for January–March 2023
- 14 July 2023: Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2023
- 18 October 2023: Interim Report for January–September 2023
WithSecure observes at least a three-week (21 days) silent period prior to publication of financial reports, during which it refrains from engaging in discussions with capital market representatives or the media regarding WithSecure’s financial position or the factors affecting it.
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 21 March 2023. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.
Contact information:
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com