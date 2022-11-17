Amerant Bank 5k, Benefitting United Way Miami to Take Place January 22, 2023

Miami, FL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) United Way Miami together with Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, announced today that the Amerant Bank 5K will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Coral Gables. This will be Amerant Bank’s second year as the title sponsor for the organization’s 12th annual 5K event, which benefits the United Way Miami’s mission to build a stronger Miami for all.

All runners, walkers, families, and fitness enthusiasts alike are invited to team up for a fun-filled morning of exercise to benefit United Way Miami’s work in education, financial stability, and health. Partnered with Agency 44, known for producing iconic races such as the Miami Marathon, the race will start and finish at the City of Coral Gables’ historic City Hall and end with a festive post-race celebration near the City Hall area. Participants will enjoy a five-kilometer run or walk through the beautiful tree lined streets of Coral Gables followed by an Activity Zone where families can gather and enjoy fun activities, food, refreshments, and music.

“We are grateful to Amerant Bank for entrusting us as partners for this incredible family-friendly event,” says Symeria Hudson, president & CEO at United Way Miami. “Proceeds generated from this race will support services and programs that empower Miami-Dade County’s most vulnerable residents. It is because of corporations like Amerant Bank that we’re able to continue living our mission,” continued Hudson.

“We are proud to be entering our second year as the title sponsor of the Amerant Bank 5K benefitting United Way Miami” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO at Amerant Bank. "We are committed to serving our community and helping give back through our partnership."

Since 1924, United Way has been an innovative force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming the lives of residents in need. The organization focuses on education, financial stability, and health – the building blocks for a good life, by investing in quality programs, advocating for better policies, and engaging people in the community.

Early registration is $30 and will increase as race day approaches. Groups of at least five can register together.

To register, visit unitedwaymiami.org/amerant5k. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information on sponsoring, email events@unitedwaymiami.org or call 305-646-7113.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

###

About United Way Miami

United Way Miami is a driving force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming people’s lives. Since 1924, we have worked together with our network of donors, volunteers, and partners, to generate and amplify resources, and advocate for policies that improve the quality of life for all. We leverage our unique role as convener, strategic funder, service provider, awareness builder, and influencer so that everyone in Miami-Dade has access to quality education and the opportunity to lead healthy and financially secure lives -- the building blocks of a thriving community.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Attachment