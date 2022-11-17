Ideal Image Continues Rapid Expansion in California with Orange County Opening in Partnership with TROIKA

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, opened its second location in the surrounding Los Angeles area today, marking its seventh clinic opening in California since the inaugural opening in Mission Valley in the Fall of 2021. The new clinic in Brea will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients in and around the Orange County area that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. The clinic is located at 391 S State College Blvd # A, Brea, CA 92821.



“We are excited to welcome additional locations to our Ideal Image point of care network throughout California with the opening of our new clinic in Brea. It’s always been important to us to look beyond larger markets and consider their nearby neighbors when mapping out expansion plans. With this strategy, we’re able to amplify accessibility to personal aesthetics in a way that sets us apart,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “We are also thrilled to continue expanding the partnership with TROIKA work in partnership with the TROIKA team to make our affordable and effective aesthetic treatments available from coast to coast.”

As with all of Ideal Image’s clinics, this 2,300 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The clinic is located in the newly renovated Brea Imperial Center, one of several popular retail destinations in the area, and is situated across the street from the Brea Mall. Brea residents can visit their local clinic or explore Ideal Image’s virtual tele-aesthetics platform to consult with the company’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants to develop a personalized treatment plan before even stepping foot inside the new space.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Brea is conveniently located and ready to work with clients to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel, 24/7. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.