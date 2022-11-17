SurePlates Offers A New Wide Selection Of 3D, 4D, And Gel Number Plates For Purchase In The UK

Bristol, UK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurePlates and their innovative number plate builder allows customers in the UK to easily create unique and road-legal number plates to add a personalised touch to their vehicle.

With their new wide selection of high-quality 3D, 4D, and gel number plates styles, as well as additional features including a range of borders and flags, you can customise your perfect number plate and view it, before purchase, in their intuitive 2D and 3D live interactive preview screen.

Premium Number Plates

If you are looking for premium number plates, then SurePlates has a wide variety to choose from, including:

4D Number Plates

These number plates feature true 3-dimensional digits made of acrylic or aluminium and are bonded to the surface of the number plates.

Gel Number Plates

If you want your registration plates printed with a high gloss finish, then SurePlates and their gel number plates can give you a stylish and unique design.

Replacement Plates

When you want to update the look of your vehicle or replace your old, damaged plates, choose your own personalised number plates instead of opting for ordinary plates from the garage or dealership.

All the number plates produced at SurePlates are certified by the Accelerated Weathering Laboratory and comply with the British Standard.

You can rely on your new plates to not fade, peel, or fall off due to their high-tech production methods that only use premium acrylic in their number plate printing process and the most durable outdoor adhesives by 3M, that ensure long lasting bonding.

Service Highlights

Dedicated to providing you with an exceptional standard of quality and remarkable customer service, sureplates.co.uk follows a strict code of business values:

Quality – No expense has been spared on the equipment utilised and the training that the team at SurePlates receives, so that you can rest assured that you will receive an excellent product.

– No expense has been spared on the equipment utilised and the training that the team at SurePlates receives, so that you can rest assured that you will receive an excellent product. Choice – Their innovative number plate builder is highly versatile and can create a range of number plates with additional customisable features and designs.

– Their innovative number plate builder is highly versatile and can create a range of number plates with additional customisable features and designs. Simplicity – This is integral at SurePlates and is why their number plate builder is so easy to use and gives you the option to view your design in an interactive preview screen before you make your purchase. Additionally, their number plate builder has an easy-to-follow, step-by-step process:

You choose the size of your plates Enter your registration (the builder will automatically space your registration number correctly and legally) Choose your digits Choose a border including the thickness, radius, and colour (this is optional) Choose a flag that can either be shown horizontally or vertically (this is optional)

Speed – All of their orders are dispatched on the same day of purchase if placed before 3 pm.

– All of their orders are dispatched on the same day of purchase if placed before 3 pm. Guarantees – They accept returns within 14 days of receipt, provide free fixing kits with each order, and even offer to cover your plates for 2 years, with the guarantee that if they fail within this time, they will replace them for you, free of charge.

– They accept returns within 14 days of receipt, provide free fixing kits with each order, and even offer to cover your plates for 2 years, with the guarantee that if they fail within this time, they will replace them for you, free of charge. Expertise – With their efficient production methods and expertise in the law, the user experience, software development, and website usability, you can expect industry-leading products.

– With their efficient production methods and expertise in the law, the user experience, software development, and website usability, you can expect industry-leading products. Customer Service – Their friendly and helpful customer service team is happy to assist you with any issues you may have.

– Their friendly and helpful customer service team is happy to assist you with any issues you may have. Price – As SurePlates manufacture the components for their number plates in-house, it means that you purchase high-quality number plates at more affordable prices than their competitors.

More information

To find out more about SurePlates Limited and to see their selection of high-quality number plates, please visit their website at https://sureplates.co.uk/.

