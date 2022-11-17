2023 Payments Summit Topics Revealed: Instant Payments, Contactless Innovation, Crypto, BNPL and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance will soon welcome hundreds of payments industry leaders to Salt Lake City for the 15th Annual Payments Summit. One central theme exists at the heart of the event; Innovations Abound: Exploring the new frontier of payments technologies. Industry luminaries from top global and domestic payment networks, merchants, issuers, processors and acquirers will explore the key disruptors influencing the future of payments.



The conference will be held February 27 – March 2, 2023, at the Marriot Salt Lake, boasting stunning mountain views in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The Payments Summit will take place directly following the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting. For more details and to register, visit the event website.

Attendees will walk away with actionable payments industry guidance and strong social connections that can be used to propel their businesses forward. Thought-provoking keynotes, panels and roundtables will be spread across three agenda tracks: emerging technologies, hot topics and industry game changers.

The emerging technologies track will include sessions on:

Ultra Wideband (UWB) use for contactless and secure wireless payments

New advancements in Fintech such as seamless payments through IoT and wearable technologies and payments via connected cars

Alternative payment methods and developments in cross-border payments

Open API banking for optimal payment flexibility

Developments in biometrics, including Fingerprint Cards (FPC), facial scanning and sensor implementation

Electric vehicle (EV) open payments

The hot topics track will explore innovations that are driving payment trends globally, including:

Buy now, pay later (BNPL), its benefits and potential risks

Tap-to-pay, tap-to-mobile, QR code payments and the contactless revolution

The Peer-to-peer payment surge and its industry-wide impact

Secure remote commerce (SRC) and the EMV SRC API/SDK specifications

The industry game changers track will set its sights toward the future of payments by delving into:

Cryptocurrency, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and Blockchain

Emerging payment fraud and the industry’s leading mitigation strategies

Faster payment advancements, instant payments and FedNow

The evolution of authentication and ID verification, mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and digital IDs

“As an industry, we are striving to think outside of the box and expand beyond traditional payments,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Today’s technological landscape is evolving at a constant pace and consumers are searching for the next big innovation that will create a frictionless payment experience, no matter where, when or how they choose to transact. The Payments Summit provides industry stakeholders, big and small, with a space to connect, learn, stay ahead of the curve and collaborate to build a better payments ecosystem.”

