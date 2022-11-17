RedAwning Announces the Acquisition of Lexicon Travel Technologies

Petaluma, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only complete marketing, distribution, reservations and hospitality platform for property managers in North America, today announced the acquisition of the business and client base of Lexicon Travel Technologies, the best performing channel manager in the US.

All of Lexicon’s clients and partners are being offered the opportunity to join RedAwning’s robust and comprehensive platform, expanding their distribution reach and benefiting from additional marketing and management services, while maintaining the foundation of great service that Lexicon has built.

“We are delighted to join forces with the impressive team at Lexicon and expand our platform to hundreds of new clients with thousands of properties,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com. “The transitions will be seamless for all of our new clients, as RedAwning already supports all of the same PMS platforms as Lexicon and all of the channels too, as well as many more for Lexicon clients to join.”

“After we made the decision to sell our business, we looked for a company that would create true synergies with our existing value proposition,” said Joel Inman, CEO and Founder of Lexicon. “As I got to know the RedAwning platform, I realized they have already solved many of the technical challenges Lexicon has been facing. RedAwning brings true technology and automation to channel management that delivers value through higher conversion with essentially zero manual work.”

RedAwning’s comprehensive platform approach to channels vastly outperforms traditional channel management approaches due to RedAwning’s focus on what happens after connectivity to improve actual performance of property listings in each channel. From copy and policy optimization to revenue management to declined credit card handling and instant automatic publishing on all channels, RedAwning’s platform offers a more powerful and much more efficient model for property managers of all sizes to succeed everywhere guests shop for travel.

“One of our exciting discoveries with the team at Lexicon is that RedAwning outperforms the bookings per client across thousands of listings on each channel by an average of 37% as compared to Lexicon’s strong clients doing all of the work themselves. We truly offer much more revenue for much less work, and this data is proof of our impact,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com.

Most of Lexicon’s top clients have already agreed to join RedAwning in this transition and the company seeks to offer a seamless transition to more revenue with less work to all of the remaining clients, too.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality and reservations platform, visit host.redawning.com.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry’s only complete marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 15,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Google Travel, and many more. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.

