Motient Partners with the Choctaw Nation to Support Rural Patient Transfers

Durant, Okla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Motient announced that the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA), which includes a 45-bed hospital and eight clinics in Southeastern Oklahoma, has chosen its web-based Mission Control platform to ensure quality care throughout the patient transfer process. The Motient platform helps hospitals and health systems establish universal workflows for emergent patient movement, smoothing interfacility communication and enabling the capture of previously inaccessible data.

As a rural health system serving communities across all or part of 13 counties, CNHSA transfers patients that require a higher level of care to acute care hospitals, trauma centers, and other specialized care facilities. The process is typically time-consuming for clinicians, who spend hours on the phone to confirm an appropriate destination for a patient. Clinicians must also navigate the logistics of arranging timely ground or air transportation, a challenge when working with multiple vendors with varying capabilities and availability.

“Implementing this tool is an important initiative for serving our communities by making it easier for our care teams to find appropriate transfer destinations that meet our patients’ needs,” said Gary Lawrence, Director of Nursing Services at CNHSA. “It will not only streamline the process for identifying the best facility but will also help determine the most appropriate mode of transport, air or ground. This frees up clinicians’ time for direct patient care, while giving us valuable data to continually improve our processes. We are proud to add Motient to our list of partners providing this vital service to our communities.”

Motient equips hospitals, ACOs, and healthcare networks with the tools and data required to ensure quality care throughout the patient transfer process. The company uses a proprietary patient acuity assessment tool to help clinicians apply a standardized methodology for making evidence-based transfer decisions according to the severity of the patient’s condition. CNHSA staff will benefit from a seamless transport request process, which relies on Motient’s vendor-neutral support services to arrange transport logistics with minimal input from clinicians.

“We’re honored to work with the Choctaw Nation to expedite interfacility transfers for time-critical diagnoses in Oklahoma,” said Dallan Huff, president of Motient. “Our Mission Control dashboard enables real-time communication between CNHSA facilities and tertiary hospitals to help ensure that every patient receives quality care and moves between facilities by the right means, in the right time, every time.”

# # # #

About Motient:

Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. In 2021, Motient facilitated more than 4,500 patient transfers from 120 hospitals to more than 190 destinations. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.