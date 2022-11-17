Hanzo & ACEDS Release Results of Third Annual Collaboration Data Survey

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, and the Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists (ACEDS), are pleased to release the results from their third annual legal industry survey, The Collaboration Data Benchmark Report. We will share the survey results and a downloadable report in a joint webinar during the E-Discovery Day Celebration on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Our mission was to assess the prevalence and reliance on collaboration tools within enterprises. We also wanted to take a pulse from the market about the organizational readiness for legal, IT, HR, and enterprise information archiving professionals to respond effectively to litigation, investigations, information governance, and managing data risk. We launched the Collaboration Data Benchmark Survey in 2020 as the first industry benchmark of collaboration data.

"The results of this survey confirm the growing significance collaboration applications have in enterprises and the complex challenges collaboration data presents," said Dave Ruel, Head of Product for Hanzo. "Until you dig into your first case where you have to produce collaboration data, it is difficult to fathom the sheer volume and complexity these data sources present. We see that play out in the survey results."

"The pandemic brought the rapid adoption of collaboration tools, increasing significantly the number of enterprises who rely on collaboration and chat messaging applications," said Michael Quartararo, President of ACEDS. "Now, however, organizations are moving past surviving the upheaval, and governance is becoming more important as organizations seek to understand what tools they have and where the data is."

Register for the joint Hanzo and ACEDS presentation of 2022 Survey Results: The State of Collaboration Data & Corporate Readiness. Panelists will discuss survey findings and analyze what they suggest regarding enterprise preparedness for governing this data and responding to preservation and discovery obligations. The survey results will also include a downloadable report.



Speakers

Michael Quartaro, President, Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists (ACEDS) (Moderator)

Dave Ruel, Head of Product, Hanzo

Lawrence Briggi, Manager e-Discovery Legal Specialist Team, IBM

Ryan M. Zilm, CEDS, CIP, CRM, IGP, MBA, FAI, Enterprise Records Manager, Motiva

Registration information:

Title: 2022 Survey Results: The State of Collaboration Data & Corporate Readiness

Date: Thursday, December 01, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

1 hour Register: https://ter.li/3bmmdc







About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Our vision is to provide enterprises with a single source of truth for their complex communications data. Hanzo solutions capture investigations, litigation, and compliance data from wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Google Workspace, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

