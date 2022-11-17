WSO2 Named a Strong Performer in “Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022” Report by Independent Research Firm

Santa Clara, CA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 report1 published on November 7, 2022. The report’s findings were based on a 22-criteria evaluation of the 15 software vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant customer identity and access management (CIAM) providers. The report is available from Forrester Research here .

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 report observed that, “More and more, a goal of CIAM is to support customer acquisition and retention through outstanding user experience and identity orchestration, while keeping these processes invisible to the end user. Vendors are responding to these requirements by exposing CIAM workflows and making self-services and authentication journeys more configurable and exposed as APIs.”

Evaluating WSO2’s CIAM Suite

In the Current Offering category of The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 report, WSO2 received scores of 5.0, the highest rating possible, in five criteria: data orchestration, users and roles, customer IDV (identity verification) and registration, authentication methods, and business systems integration. The report also gave WSO2 the highest scores possible for three criteria within the Strategy category: market approach, innovation roadmap, and delivery model.

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 report states, “WSO2 has invested in access management, identity management, administration, and identity verification to complement its traditional workflow-centric approach to business process mapping. In its strategy, the vendor shows a convincing market approach: tracking digital journeys on multiple channels, vertical accelerators, and regional hiring. Its spend on R&D is healthy, and its delivery model is strong at both on-premises and cloud-delivered CIAM solutions.”

Empowering Developers to Deliver Secure, Personalized Digital Experiences

WSO2’s CIAM Suite is a world-class, developer-focused solution that simplifies the process of creating unique and compelling digital experiences while minimizing the risks that can impede the success of a customer experience (CX) program. The uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud native suite incorporates the ability to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Additionally, it supports the growing demand to extend CIAM from business-to-consumer (B2C) scenarios to also support complex business-to-business (B2B) models.

Today, WSO2’s CIAM Suite includes WSO2 Identity Server , WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud , and the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS). The suite now manages more than 1 billion identities each year and has been deployed by 1,500-plus businesses and government organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://wso2.com/ciam-suite .

“We have invested extensively in empowering developers to create secure, personalized digital experiences with our highly extensible and flexible developer-first CIAM suite,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “We are honored to be named a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 report. We view it as recognition of how our CIAM suite enables today’s digital businesses to compete for customer loyalty through experiences that are rich, meaningful, and built on trust.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

