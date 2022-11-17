South Carolina Real Estate School Provides New Career Opportunity at a Discounted Rate

Charleston, SC, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pursue a career in real estate, NOW is the time! Take advantage of new discounted rates to get your real estate license with the South Carolina Real Estate School, owned and operated by Jeff Cook Real Estate.

At South Carolina’s premier real estate school, you will receive the exact knowledge and skills necessary to obtain your real estate license and begin an exciting and lucrative career. The South Carolina Real Estate School offers the full 90 hours of required instruction in just two weeks, and students can enjoy different instructional options to fit busy schedules.

Self-paced Online Course

Special Discounted Price on Live Zoom Classes

Weekdays, Evenings & Weekends

This special discounted offer makes it more affordable than ever to become a fully trained and prepared licensed real estate professional. And, the opportunities for successful real estate careers continue to grow!

Comprehensive Real Estate Training at Your Own Pace

The South Carolina Real Estate School offers everything you need to obtain your South Carolina real estate license, including:

Textbook

Workbooks

Practice Materials

Real Life, Inquiry Based Teaching Scenarios

Personal Instruction by a Top Industry Professional

Supported by the Top-Rated Real Estate Team in the Carolinas

The South Carolina Real Estate School is owned and operated by Jeff Cook Real Estate, the top rated real estate agency in South Carolina, and one of the top real estate brokerages in the nation. Students may choose to affiliate with any real estate company after completing their courses and obtaining their license.

Are you interested in beginning a real estate career in the Carolinas? Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information or contact the South Carolina Real Estate School and speak with a team member about getting started soon!

