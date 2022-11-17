Dealers United to Expand Proven Social Media Advertising Solutions Into Canada

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealers United announced today they will be expanding their social advertising solutions into Canada for automotive dealers, OEMs, media agencies, and dealer groups.

Since 2018, Dealers United has enabled dealers to reach and convert in-market auto shoppers across Meta properties such as Facebook and Instagram. Now, the company is educating automotive dealers, Tier 2 and 3 programs, and dealer groups on how to optimize full-funnel social media advertising across Meta, Pinterest, TikTok, Snap, and more.

To spearhead the launch of these solutions into Canada, Dealers United has enlisted industry expert Kevin O'Rourke as the company's new Vice President Country Manager, Canada. O'Rourke will lead the Canadian market expansion for both Dealers United and its BuyerBridge social adtech software.

In his previous role as Automotive Vertical Lead for Snap Canada, O'Rourke connected automotive brands with audiences in Canada on Snapchat.

"Excited to bring a real 'specialist' approach for social media to automotive dealers and their agencies in Canada, and not just a bolt-on afterthought," O'Rourke said. "Social advertising in Canada has proven results, and is a significant and growing part of the auto intender's media consumption and conversion to sales. Being able to offer a suite of services through either a fully managed or self-serve option gives Canadian dealers dedicated omni-social expertise to address their unique business challenges on all the top platforms."

"The opportunity for the automotive community to reach and engage 80%+ of the Canadian population in a privacy safe way is untapped," said Dealers United CEO Pete Petersen. "We are excited Kevin is leading the charge to help localize our proven methodology and technology to the Canadian market so the automotive community can unlock the opportunity on social."

To learn more about these solutions for your dealership or automotive business in Canada, visit www.dealersunited.com or contact Kevin O'Rourke at kevino@dealersunited.com.

Contact Information:

Brooke Jensen

Vice President of Marketing

brooke@dealersunited.com



Kevin O'Rourke

Vice President Country Manager, Canada

kevino@dealersunited.com

(647) 951-9987



Related Images











Image 1: Dealers United Expands Social Ad Solutions to Canada









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment