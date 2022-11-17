Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.



Additional key findings for Q3 2022 include:

Personal Auto: In Q3 2022, Personal Auto quoted premium rate change decreased 4.1% versus 9.4% Q3 2021. Personal Auto quoted premium rate change increased 4.1% versus 0.9% in Q2 2022.

In Q3 2022, Personal Auto quoted premium rate change decreased 4.1% versus 9.4% Q3 2021. Personal Auto quoted premium rate change increased 4.1% versus 0.9% in Q2 2022. Personal Property: In Q3 2022, Personal Property quoted premium rate change decreased 5.1% versus 4.9% in Q3 2021. Personal Property decreased 0.1% versus 1.8% in Q3 2022.

In Q3 2022, Personal Property quoted premium rate change decreased 5.1% versus 4.9% in Q3 2021. Personal Property decreased 0.1% versus 1.8% in Q3 2022. Provinces: Across Personal Auto, all provinces except Alberta experienced a decreased rate change year over year with Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces seeing changes of 1.3%, 9.1% and 7.8% respectively; Alberta experienced an increased rate change year over year of 6.4%. Across Personal Property, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec all experienced decreased rate change year over year to 7.0%, 4.6%, and -5.0% respectively; Alberta, the Atlantic Provinces, Saskatchewan and Manitoba all experienced increased rate change year over year to 11.7%, 7.4%, and 6.9% respectively.

“While we have seen rate reductions in the Personal Auto market in the last quarter, personal property rates have increased both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems. “We will continue to follow rate trends to provide brokers with the information needed to educate their customers in their purchasing decisions.”



The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rates. Analyzing more than 1.3 billion quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in quoted average premium rate trends across Canada. Representing more than 80% of the brokerage market and 675 insurer rating plans written by brokers, the Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.



Access the complete quarterly report here.

