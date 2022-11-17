The more electric aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.6%

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "More Electric Aircraft Market by Application, Aircraft Type, Aircraft System, Component, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405158/?utm_source=GNW

Advancements in high-density battery solutions and the need to optimize aircraft performance are other factors fueling the market’s growth.



Based on application, more electric aircraft are segmented into power generation, distribution, conversion, and energy storage.The growth of the more electric aircraft market globally can be attributed to the increased focus on reducing operational costs, emissions, and aircraft noise.



Leading companies such as Safran (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), and GE Aviation (US) are the major companies providing more electric aircraft systems across the globe. The power conversion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the power conversion segment can be attributed to the demand for efficient and cost-effective aircraft electrical systems.



Based on aircraft type, the more electric aircraft market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing.The increasing awareness of the development of emission-less air transport is a major factor driving the market.



The fixed wing is projected to be dominating segment during the forecasted period.



Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

The European aviation industry is aiming to use new advanced materials, such as gamma-titanium aluminides and single crystals with improved mechanical properties in aircraft; these advanced engines help aircraft reduce fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and noise.Government bodies such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and the European Air Transport Command play a crucial role in ensuring transportation safety and addressing various issues related to air transport such as carbon emissions and noise pollution.



Key manufacturers of electric aircraft in Europe include Rolls-Royce (UK), Safran Group (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Airbus (Netherlands), Thales Group (France), and Turbomeca (France).These aircraft manufacturers are focusing on several programs for aircraft electrification, which are expected to drive the market in the region.



Growing electric aircraft development programs, airline consolidation, and air traffic growth are expected to drive market growth in this region during the forecast period.



The report segments the more electric aircraft market based on component, application, solution, aircraft type, end-user, and Region.The more electric aircraft market is segmented into engines, batteries, fuel cells, solar cells, generators, actuators, electric pumps, power electronics, distribution devices, valves, and landing gear based on components.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into power generation, distribution, conversion, and energy storage.Based on the solution, the market is segmented into propulsion and airframe systems.



Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing.Based on the end user, the market is segmented into civil and military.



The more electric aircraft market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The scope of the study includes thorough information on the important aspects impacting the growth of the more electric aircraft market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, as well as key strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the more electric aircraft market. This research includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the more electric aircraft market ecosystem.



