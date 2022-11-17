Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.175 Per Share for the Third Quarter 2022 and Special Stock Distribution

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $31.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $14.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.39 basic and $0.37 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.17 basic and $0.16 diluted in the same quarter in 2021.

Time charter revenues were $73.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $57.3 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the decrease in the size of the fleet and increased off hire days during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $93.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $89.1 million. This compares to a net income of $16.3 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $11.9 million, for the same period of 2021. Time charter revenues were $214.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $145.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Cash and Special Stock Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.175 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about December 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022. The Company currently has 98,687,233 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has also declared a special stock dividend to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 of all Series D Convertible Preferred Shares of OceanPal Inc. held by the Company. The dividend will be payable on or about December 15, 2022 (the “Stock Dividend”). Because no public market exists or is expected to develop for the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares, as an accommodation to common shareholders, the Company will automatically convert the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares into OceanPal Inc. common shares on or around the Stock Dividend payment date and distribute such common shares to each common shareholder. Common shareholders, in their sole discretion, may elect to opt out, in whole but not in part, of the conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares and instead receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in connection with the Stock Dividend.

Shareholders electing to receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares by opting out of the automatic conversion will receive a number of Series D Convertible Preferred Shares equal to such common shareholder’s pro-rata portion of all Series D Convertible Preferred Shares, rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any fractional Series D Convertible Preferred Shares that would otherwise be distributed will be converted into OceanPal Inc. common shares at the applicable conversion rate and sold, and the net proceeds therefrom will be delivered to such common shareholder. Common Shareholders receiving OceanPal Inc. common shares will receive the pro-rata number of common shares to which they are entitled following conversion, rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any fractional shares shall be aggregated and sold and the net proceeds thereof will be delivered to common shareholders. All OceanPal Inc. fractional share calculations and the payment of cash in lieu thereof will be determined at the shareholder nominee level.

OceanPal Inc. has filed a registration statement with the SEC registering the OceanPal Inc. common shares and / or Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in the Stock Distribution. No distribution of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares or OceanPal Inc. common shares will be made until such registration statement has been declared effective.

2022 Fleet Employment (As of November 15, 2022) 
         
 VESSEL
BUILT DWT
SISTER SHIPS*
GROSS RATE (USD
PER DAY)
COM**
CHARTERERS
DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
REDELIVERY DATE TO
OWNERS****

NOTES

9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 
1DSI PhoenixA13,2505.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited04/Nov/20224/Mar/2024-4/May/2024 
 2017 60,456       
2DSI PolluxA17,0005.00%Delta Corp Shipping Pte. Ltd.27/Oct/202227/Dec/2023-27/Feb/2024 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI PyxisA17,1004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation Singapore Pte. Ltd.

16/Oct/202216/Aug/2023-16/Oct/2023 
 2018 60,362      
4DSI PolarisA13,1005.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited12/Nov/202212/May/2024-12/July/2024 
 2018 60,404       
5STH ATHENS (tbr. DSI Pegasus)A-----1
 2015 60,508       
6STH KURE (tbr. DSI Aquarius)B-----1
 2016 60,309       
7DSI AquilaB----- 
 2015 60,309       
8STH SYDNEY (tbr. DSI Altair)B-----1
 2016 60,309       
9DSI AndromedaB----- 
 2016 60,309       
8 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10MELIA 20,0005.00%Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG28/May/202228/Aug/20222
 2005 76,225

 15,0005.00%Oriental Pal Shipping Pte., Ltd.

26/Sep/202221/Oct/2022 
  14,0005.00%21/Oct/202221/Nov/20223
11ARTEMIS 21,2504.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

21/Mar/202220/Jun/2023-20/Aug/2023 
 2006 76,942      
12LETO 25,5004.75%Aquavita International S.A.03/Oct/20211/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023 
 2010 81,297       
13SELINAC22,0005.00%Speed Logistics Marine Limited

18/Jun/202215/Apr/2023-20/Jun/2023 
 2010 75,700      
14MAERAC26,0005.00%ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited18/Sep/202114/Oct/2022 
 2013 75,403 14,2505.00%Oriental Pal Shipping Pte., Ltd.15/Oct/202212/Nov/2022
15ISMENE 18,5004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

23/Nov/202115/Dec/2022 - 15/Feb/2023 
 2013 77,901      
16CRYSTALIAD26,1005.00%Uniper Global Commodities SE, Dusseldorf21/Sep/202112/Nov/2022 
 2014 77,525 12,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.12/Nov/20221/Sep/2023-15/Oct/2023 
17ATALANDID24,5004.75%Aquavita International S.A.05/Oct/202115/Feb/2023 - 30/Apr/2023 
 2014 77,529       
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
18MAIAE25,0005.00%Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd.24/May/202220/Sep/2023 - 20/Nov/20235,6
 2009 82,193       
19MYRSINIE22,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

15/Nov/20211/Dec/2022 - 31/Jan/2023 
 2010 82,117      
20MEDUSAE26,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

09/Mar/202215/May/2023-15/Jul/2023 
 2010 82,194      
21MYRTOE28,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited10/Sep/20213/Aug/20227
 2013 82,131 18,0005.00%Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd.03/Aug/202215/Jul/2023 - 15/Sep/20238
22ASTARTE 21,5005.00%Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd.30/Jan/202215/Apr/2023 - 15/Jun/2023 
 2013 81,513       
23LEONIDAS P. C. 24,5004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva
18/Feb/20221/Mar/2023-30/Apr/2023 
 2011 82,165       
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 
24ALCMENE 17,1005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

25/Nov/202120/Dec/2022 - 5/Mar/2023 
 2010 93,193      
25AMPHITRITEF27,0005.00%BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong13/Sep/20219/Nov/2022 
 2012 98,697 14,2505.00%Cobelfret S.A.09/Nov/20221/Dec/2023-15/Feb/2024 
26POLYMNIAF24,7505.00%CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg

04/Feb/202215/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023 
 2012 98,704      
27ELECTRAG17,5005.00%Refined Success Limited02/Jul/20221/Apr/2023 - 30/May/20239
 2013 87,150       
28PHAIDRAG28,0005.00%Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf02/Sep/202129/Aug/2022 
 2013 87,146 11,2505.00%Element Maritime S.A.20/Sep/202216/Nov/2022 10,11
11 Capesize Bulk Carriers
29ALIKI 24,5005.00%Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

21/Feb/20221/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023 
 2005 180,235      
-BALTIMORE 16,0005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong

08/Apr/202211/Jul/202212,13
 2005 177,243      
30SEMIRIOH19,7005.00%C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda

15/Dec/202115/Aug/2023 - 15/Nov/202314
 2007 174,261      
31BOSTONH20,5005.00%Aquavita International S.A.15/Jul/20221/Apr/2023 - 31/May/202315
 2007 177,828       
32HOUSTONH27,0005.00%Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

30/Aug/202118/Nov/202216,17
 2009 177,729      
33NEW YORKH14,0005.00%EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong29/Dec/202002/Jul/2022 
 2010 177,773 23,0005.00%C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda02/Jul/202210/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023 
34SEATTLEI26,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong

02/Mar/20221/Oct/2023-15/Dec/2023 
 2011 179,362      
35P. S. PALIOSI31,0005.00%Classic Maritime Inc.11/Jun/202215/Apr/2024-30/Jun/2024 
 2013 179,134       
36G. P. ZAFIRAKISJ22,7504.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

01/Dec/202129/Nov/2022 - 31/Dec/202216
 2014 179,492      
37SANTA BARBARAJ29,5004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva

19/Mar/202210/May/2023-10/Jul/202318
 2015 179,426      

38		NEW ORLEANS 32,0005.00%Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA

25/Mar/202220/Nov/2023-31/Jan/202418
 2015 180,960      
39FLORIDA 25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29/Mar/202229/Jan/2027-29/May/202719
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
40LOS ANGELESK26,2505.00%Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

30/Jan/202215/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023 
 2012 206,104      
41PHILADELPHIAK26,0005.00%C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda

12/Apr/20221/Feb/2024-15/Apr/2024 
 2012 206,040      
42SAN FRANCISCOL30,5005.00%Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

18/Feb/20221/Mar/2023-15/May/2023 
 2017 208,006      
43NEWPORT NEWSL28,0005.00%Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

16/Dec/20211/Jul/2023 - 30/Sep/2023 
 2017 208,021      
         
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Vessel expected to be delivered to the Company in the fourth quarter of 2022.
2 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from August 28, 2022 to September 23, 2022.
3 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 31 days.
4 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
5 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 16, 2022 to September 30, 2022.
6 Vessel off hire for 3.93 days.
7 Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited has agreed to compensate the owners with the difference between the previous and the current charter rate for the early redelivery of the vessel on August 3, 2022, till the minimum agreed redelivery date, August 15, 2022.
8 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 12, 2022 to November 7, 2022.
9 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 7, 2022 to July 2, 2022.
10 Charter includes a one time ballast bonus payment of US$250,000.
11 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 57 days.
12 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 11, 2022 to September 21, 2022.
13 Vessel was delivered to her new owners on September 21, 2022.
14 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 14, 2022 to September 15, 2022.
15 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from May 28, 2022 to July 15, 2022.
16 Based on latest information.
17 The charterers have compensated the owners for the days over and above the maximum redelivery date.
18 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
19 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
   Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,
   2022  2021 2022  2021 
          
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time Charter Revenues$73,811 $57,284 $214,267 $145,358 
 Voyage Expenses 3,432  677  4,095  4,749 
 Vessel Operating Expenses 17,685  18,832  52,507  56,563 
 Net income 31,731  14,733  93,381  16,254 
 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders 30,289  13,291  89,054  11,927 
FLEET DATA
 Average number of vessels 34.9  36.3  34.5  37.2 
 Number of vessels 34.0  36.0  34.0  36.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels 10.4  10.5  10.4  10.5 
 Ownership days 3,210  3,342  9,412  10,143 
 Available days 3,022  3,302  8,996  10,055 
 Operating days 2,994  3,253  8,913  9,945 
 Fleet utilization 99.1%  98.5%  99.1%  98.9% 
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$23,289 $17,143 $23,363 $13,984 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$5,509 $5,635 $5,579 $5,577 

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13733971.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
          
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
   Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,
   2022  2021  2022  2021 
REVENUES:        
 Time Charter Revenues$73,811 $57,284 $214,267 $145,358 
OPERATING EXPENSES        
 Voyage Expenses 3,432  677  4,095  4,749 
 Vessel Operating Expenses 17,685  18,832  52,507  56,563 
 Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges 10,641  10,263  31,099  30,403 
 General and Administrative Expenses 7,013  7,153  21,960  21,062 
 Management Fees to Related Party 222  340  450  1,194 
 Gain on Sale of Vessels (2,841) (1,564) (2,841) (1,360)
 Insurance Recoveries -  -  (1,789) - 
 Other Operating (Income)/Loss (132) 304  (474) 300 
 Operating Income, Total$37,791 $21,279 $109,260 $32,447 
          
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):        
 Interest Expense and Finance Costs (6,415) (5,681) (17,623) (15,022)
 Interest and Other Income 630  29  1,252  79 
 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (212) (822) (212) (980)
 Gain/(Loss) from Equity Method Investments (63) (72) 704  (270)
 Total Other Expenses, Net$(6,060)$(6,546)$(15,879)$(16,193)
          
Net Income$31,731 $14,733 $93,381 $16,254 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442) (1,442) (4,327) (4,327)
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders 30,289  13,291  89,054  11,927 
Earnings Per Common Share, Basic$0.39 $0.17 $1.15 $0.15 
          
Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted$0.37 $0.16 $1.10 $0.14 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 78,390,909  78,687,020  77,696,706  81,408,637 
          
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 82,225,404  83,329,718  80,934,858  84,633,560 
          
   Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,
   2022  2021  2022  2021 
          
Net Income$31,731 $14,733 $93,381 $16,254 
Other comprehensive income (Actuarial income) -  -  1  - 
Comprehensive Income$31,731 $14,733 $93,382 $16,254 
             


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021*
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash$129,675$126,788
Other Current Assets 15,085 15,357
Fixed Assets 746,844 682,579
Investments in Related Parties 25,708 7,644
Deferred and Other Noncurrent Assets 18,402 9,582
 Total assets $935,714$841,950
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
      
Long-Term Debt and Finance Liabilities, net of Deferred Financing Costs$471,786$423,675
Other Liabilities 35,586 25,080
Total Stockholders' Equity 428,342 393,195
  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$935,714$841,950
      
*The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
  Three months ended September 30,  For the nine months ended September 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
         
Net cash provided by operating activities$43,277 $30,047 $124,114 $57,489 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (35,610) 5,990  (54,379) 28,065 
Net cash used in financing activities$(8,334)$(44,783)$(66,848)$(22,214)
 

        











    

        

        
