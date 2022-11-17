Innovator Lists the Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR), a Global Equity Strategy Seeking Systematic Alpha

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced the listing of the Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) on NYSE Arca. IGTR is an actively managed global equity strategy that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and achieve excess returns over the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The ETF will be subadvised by Gradient Investments LLC, an independent, privately owned, fee-based, SEC-registered investment advisor, and is patterned on a proprietary rules-based methodology from the Arden Hills, Minnesota-based RIA.

“Equity markets around the world often display wide dispersions of return over time. This can create opportunities to make tactical investment decisions and rotate capital to areas of strength across the global stock market. The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF will seek to identify the strongest, and avoid the weakest, equity market segments and subsectors globally. By applying a systematic momentum-based approach to equity investing – and reserving the right to take a risk-off approach by holding cash under certain circumstances – IGTR aims to maximize risk-adjusted returns across full market cycles and be a potentially compelling option for advisors allocating to growth strategies,” said Michael Binger, CFA, President of Gradient Investments, LLC.

On a monthly basis, IGTR seeks to identify the broad geographic equity market segment and subsector (or factor) displaying the strongest price momentum metrics. The strategy divides the global stock market universe into three geographical segments: U.S. markets, international developed markets and emerging markets. IGTR’s nine subsectors include high beta (U.S.), momentum (international developed and emerging markets), neutral broad market and low volatility. The ETF will then invest in the individual stocks, depositary receipts and/or American depositary receipts comprising the selected global equity market segment and factor with the most favorable momentum characteristics.

If Gradient determines that all nine global equity subsectors exhibit significant and sustained negative price movement and that none show expectations of outperforming the global benchmark, IGTR will de-risk by investing in cash or cash equivalents, such as U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities of less than one-year. The ETF will hold cash or cash equivalent positions until positive price momentum is identified within the strategy’s investment universe upon monthly rebalance. This risk management component of the strategy seeks to mitigate overall market risk.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Gradient to bring their disciplined, tactical approach to global equity investing into the ETF wrapper. With its unemotional rules-based investment process, we feel that the Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF can help advisors diversify the sources of return within growth portions of traditional portfolios, as well as decrease the ‘home market bias’ that persists for too many savers. Gradient’s thoughtful approach to investing has long been valued by their loyal clients, and Innovator believes making this strategy widely available to advisors with IGTR is a great call,” stated Bruce Bond, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovator ETFs.

Additionally, Penserra Capital Management LLC will act as subadvisor on IGTR to handle aspects of portfolio implementation, trading and rebalancing.

IGTR will carry an annual expense ratio of 0.80%. The prospectus for the Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy can be found here.

With nearly $5B inflows year-to-date1, Innovator has seen significant advisor interest in its lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs™ that use forward-looking investment strategies. The fund sponsor has amassed over $10 billion in assets under management2 after listing the first Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018, creating one of the fastest-growing categories in the investing world. As stock and bond prices have both fallen in 2022, Innovator has achieved the most inflows of any sub-$10 billion AUM asset manager of mutual funds or ETFs for the first3, second4 and third quarters5.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Awarded ETF.com's "ETF Issuer of the Year - 2019"*, Innovator Capital Management LLC (Innovator) is an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2017, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Bond and Southard reentered the asset management industry to bring to market the Defined Outcome ETFs™, first-of-their-kind investment products that they felt would change the investing landscape and bring more certainty to the financial planning process. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Floor ETFs™, Accelerated ETFs™ and Managed Outcome ETFs™. Since the 2018 launch of their flagship Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ suite, Innovator’s solutions have helped advisors construct portfolios and manage risk to fit their client’s unique financial needs. Built on a foundation of innovation and driven by a commitment to help investors better control their financial outcomes, Innovator is leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

About Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments is an independent, privately owned, fee-based, SEC-registered investment advisor that provides professional investment management services. We primarily serve individuals along with employer-sponsored pension plans, foundations, endowments, and corporations. For more information, visit https://gradientinvestments.com/.

About Penserra

Founded in 2007, Penserra is an institutional financial services firm with offices located in New York, Chicago, Newport Beach, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. Services include Global Equity Trading, Fixed Income Trading, Investment Banking, ETF Sub-Advising, and Active Investment Management. Penserra is a certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE). For more information, please visit our website at www.penserra.com .

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by identifying the global equity market segment that is displaying the strongest price momentum metrics, as described below. Pursuant to its investment strategy, the Fund will invest in equity securities, which will include direct investments in U.S. and non-U.S. listed common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund’s direct investments in non-U.S. listed securities may be denominated in foreign currency.



Non-U.S. securities and Emerging Markets are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.



Depositary Receipts Risk. The Fund invests in depositary receipts which are currently expected to be comprised of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). Depositary receipts, such as ADRs or GDRs, may be subject to certain of the risks associated with direct investments in the securities of foreign companies, such as currency, political, economic and market risks, because their values depend on the performance of the non-dollar denominated underlying foreign securities.

The Fund expects to declare and distribute all of its net investment income and its net realized capital gains, if any, at least annually. The Fund may distribute such income dividends and capital gains more frequently, if necessary, in order to reduce or eliminate federal excise or income taxes on the Fund. The amount of any distribution will vary, and there is no guarantee the Fund will pay either an income dividend or a capital gains distribution

A momentum style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had stronger recent performance compared to other securities, on the basis that these securities will continue to increase in value. Securities that previously exhibited relatively high momentum characteristics may not experience positive momentum or may experience more volatility than the market as a whole. High momentum may also be a sign that the securities' prices have peaked, and therefore the returns of such securities may be less than the returns of other styles of investing. The performance of the Fund and the Market Segment Indices that represent the global equity market segments the Fund invests in may vary for a variety of reasons

Investing involves risks. Loss of principal is possible.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at Innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

