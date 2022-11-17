Mezmo Ranked No. 164 on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, an observability data platform provider, today announced it ranked No. 164 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Named to the list for a second consecutive year, Mezmo grew 900% during the time period assessed.



Mezmo’s chief executive officer, Tucker Callaway, attributes the company’s successful growth to the rising demand for solutions that help companies get more value from their observability data while keeping costs low. More companies want better control to harness the flow of observability data across the entire enterprise so they can unlock the power of that data to improve customer experience and reduce security threats.

“The most successful companies today are leveraging data to drive a competitive advantage,” said Callaway. “At Mezmo, we’re helping companies eliminate the struggle to control, transform, and consume massive volumes of telemetry data. By enriching that data to provide actionable insights, we’re helping organizations to enter the next phase of observability.”

In addition to its substantial increase in revenue, Mezmo, previously known as LogDNA, has expanded its customer base, now serving more than 3,400 organizations worldwide, including many global brands, such as Lifesize and IBM Cloud. The company also tripled its team during this same period. Other recent recognition includes ranking at No. 695 on Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Companies and being named one of Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 .

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including ASICS, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

