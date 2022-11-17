Healthcare Technology Leader Laure Tessier-Delivuk Joins Inspirata as Vice President of Operations for Oncology Informatics

Tampa, Florida, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology informatics company, Inspirata, is pleased to announce the recent addition of a new key member to the company’s leadership team. Effective November 17, 2022, Laure Tessier-Delivuk, PMP, has joined as Vice President of Operations – Oncology Informatics.

Laure brings 25+ years of experience as a Healthcare Technology executive leader and a proven track record in managing multimillion-dollar business units to achieve revenue, profit, and growth objectives. Her primary responsibilities will be to manage the entire Oncology Informatics business unit at Inspirata, ensuring world-class experiences for all current and future customers, from product design to implementation and ongoing support.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Laure will leverage her international business background to manage culturally and functionally diverse teams across Engineering, Product Strategy, Customer Support, and Pre-Sales Support.

“I look forward to creating a strong alliance between Inspirata’s main offices in Toronto and Tampa. In close collaboration with my peers in Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, and Finance, I want to ensure we are in tune with our customers’ needs and deliver continuous intrinsic value with superior product and services experience,” said Laure Tessier-Delivuk about her new role.

Laure will tap into more than two decades of progressive achievement with GE Healthcare (GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator. Most recently, Laure worked on accelerating healthcare innovation with artificial intelligence and previously served as Senior Director of Business Operations for GE Healthcare Digital. In that position, she owned strategic relationships and led the overall Sales, Marketing, and Growth Strategy for GE Healthcare Digital across Canada. Prior roles at GEHC exposed Laure to strategic projects related to Acquisitions and Integrations, Operational Re-Engineering, Market Positioning, and Talent Development.

“We are delighted to welcome Laure Tessier-Delivuk to Inspirata. Her leadership experience, industry knowledge, and project management skills will be instrumental for her success in this critical role,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “We look forward to seeing her tap into the wealth of best practices that she has accumulated over more than two decades to set the Oncology Informatics business and the entire company up for aggressive growth.”

Laure has a Master’s degree in Medical Imaging from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne in France. She has an Engineering degree in Automatic, Electronic, and Computer Sciences from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées in Toulouse, France. More recently, she completed the Design Thinking and Creativity for Business program at the top-ranking global business school, INSEAD. She also has Professional Training and Development accolades from various courses at the GE Global Leadership Institute and is a Project Management Professional.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated clinical trial matching and cancer registry solutions to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

Email: emladenov@inspirata.com

Tel: +1-813-570-8914