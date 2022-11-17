New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315394/?utm_source=GNW

It provides key metrics that allow comparison between operators and highlights the best performers in individual countries as well as worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a series of reports that focus on mobile customer satisfaction in the different regions covered.





The survey was conducted in association with Dynata and On Device Research between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were 1000 respondents per country, except for those countries in the Middle East and Africa (750) and North America (2000).





Note: this tracker was originally published on 17 August 2022 and republished on 16 November 2022 in order to adjust the methodology for how churn intention was calculated and to include results for the Middle East.





Metrics available





Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Satisfaction with overall service

Satisfaction with price

Satisfaction with network coverage

Satisfaction with data speed

Satisfaction with data allowance

Satisfaction with call and SMS allowance

Satisfaction with customer service

Intention to churn from mobile service provider in the next 6 months

Geographical coverage





Africa

South Africa



Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Turkey



Developed Asia–Pacific

Australia

New Zealand



Emerging Asia–Pacific

Malaysia

Philippines



Middle East

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia



North America

Canada

USA



Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Ireland

Norway

Spain

Sweden

UK



