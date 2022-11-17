New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315394/?utm_source=GNW
It provides key metrics that allow comparison between operators and highlights the best performers in individual countries as well as worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a series of reports that focus on mobile customer satisfaction in the different regions covered.
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata and On Device Research between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were 1000 respondents per country, except for those countries in the Middle East and Africa (750) and North America (2000).
Note: this tracker was originally published on 17 August 2022 and republished on 16 November 2022 in order to adjust the methodology for how churn intention was calculated and to include results for the Middle East.
Metrics available
- Net Promoter Score (NPS)
- Satisfaction with overall service
- Satisfaction with price
- Satisfaction with network coverage
- Satisfaction with data speed
- Satisfaction with data allowance
- Satisfaction with call and SMS allowance
- Satisfaction with customer service
- Intention to churn from mobile service provider in the next 6 months
Geographical coverage
Africa
South Africa
Central and Eastern Europe
Poland
Turkey
Developed Asia–Pacific
Australia
New Zealand
Emerging Asia–Pacific
Malaysia
Philippines
Middle East
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
North America
Canada
USA
Western Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Ireland
Norway
Spain
Sweden
UK
