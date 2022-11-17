ENDONOVO ANNOUNCES PLAN TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS SOFPULSE® MEDICAL DEVICE ASSETS

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) today announced plans to explore strategic alternatives to maximize the shareholder value potential of its SofPulse® Pulsed Electro Magnetic Frequency (PEMF) proprietary assets.



This may include, but is not limited to, discussions with investment bankers, equity fund managers, global medical technology consultants and other investment groups.

“Endonovo’s management has created momentum for investment and expansion amongst larger, better-known participants in the medical device/technology markets to optimize significant expansion of distribution channels,” according to CEO Alan Collier. “We are extremely confident that our revolutionary medical technology can achieve extensive global reach with an aggressive expansion through strategic relationships,” he said.

Collier continued: “We are increasingly confident that our expanded business strategy for SofPulse® can enable us to achieve our long-term goals for growth and profitability. However, to create an effective commercialization plan, a more expanded and aggressive strategy is needed. Therefore, we are looking to partner with global participants in the medical device market to spur the expansion. We expect such investment alternatives to include partnerships, joint ventures, distribution and licensing agreements for our breakthrough PEMF medical technology.

Endonovo’s current patent portfolio for PEMF Electroceutical® Therapy has demonstrated strong clinically meaningful bioeffects relevant to multiple diseases or disorders with an inflammatory component, including ischemic stroke, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, cardiovascular disease and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, the SofPulse® assets are FDA cleared for reduction of pain and edema postoperatively.

Collier concluded: “I want to emphasize to shareholders that we have great faith in our IP and branding of SofPulse® in the marketplace for the long term. We look to vastly accelerate the short-term benefits to all stakeholders in the Company by aggressively seeking strategic alternatives utilizing the valuable assistance of an investment banking, medical device consultants, distributors and/or mergers and acquisitions specialist firms.”



About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is now structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring high margin specialty service providers in the construction industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

