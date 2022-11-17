Health, Wellness, and Well-Being Trend Report 2022: Increased Customer Awareness and Demand for Personalization will Result in Transformational Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Health, Wellness, and Well-Being Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher's Trend Opportunity Profiles cover specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions and are designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long term trends transforming their business growth environment. To create each profile, the publisher analyzes the trend opportunity across key industries, including aerospace and defense; health, wellness and well-being; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.



This series of Trend Opportunity Profiles examines advancements in health, wellness, and well-being featuring touchless trends in patient diagnostics, personalized nutrition supplements, gender-fluid personal care, farm-to-door, lab-grown superfoods, CGI fitness influencers, customized printed supplements, gamifying nutrition, genetic sequencing-based skincare, hyper-personalized diagnosis and screening, and intelligent nutrition assistants.



Keywords include telehealth/telemedicine, virtual care, digital therapeutics, mobile health (mHealth), nutrition, diagnostics, personalized health, preventive health, superfoods, immunity boosting, alternative medicine, dietary supplements, nootropics, gamifying, and genetics.

Touchless Patient Diagnostics

Personalized Nutrition Supplements

Gender-fluid Personal Care

Farm-to-door

Lab-grown Superfoods

CGI Fitness Influencers

Customized Printed Supplements

Gamifying Nutrition

Genetic Sequencing-based Skincare

Hyper-personalized Diagnosis and Screening

Intelligent Nutrition Assistants

