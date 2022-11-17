QUEST WATER AND AQUATAP™ OASIS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH TRUST MERCHANT BANK AND LAUNCH OF NEW DISTRIBUTOR-BASED BUSINESS MODEL

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap™ water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, announced today that the Company’s joint venture in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”), AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL (“AQUAtap™ Oasis”), has partnered with Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) in the DRC to launch a new distributor-based business model.



AQUAtap™ Oasis is a pioneer in the digital distribution of clean water. Following the successful launch of its AQUAtap™ App, integrated with Pepele Mobile, TMB’s mobile banking platform, AQUAtap™ Oasis is pleased to announce a further milestone in our partnership. Effective immediately, the AQUAtap™ Oasis network of independent distributors, or resellers, are able to purchase water from AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers directly from their mobile phones. Trust Merchant Bank played a significant role in launching the distributor-based business model, providing access to micro finance and training to new distributors. This new model is expected to allow AQUAtap™ Oasis to reach more customers. For more information about the new business model and TMB’s role, please view the following video: https://bit.ly/3h3REZz

“Our strategic partnership with Trust Merchant Bank, and the implementation of this new distributor-based business model, will allow us to reach – and change the lives of – a greater number of people,” said Dr. Jerome Kalonji, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AQUAtap™ Oasis and Chairman of Kalo Products SARL. “With the launch of this new business model, together with the implementation of our AQUAtap™ App, we are advancing entrepreneurship, jobs creation, financial inclusion, and female empowerment as many of our distributors are women.”

AQUAtap™ Oasis has so far attracted over a dozen men and women as independent distributors who will each purchase clean water in bulk quantity from the AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers and resell it into their respective communities.

“Our AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership is creating transformational change, and our new distributor-based business model launched in partnership with TMB is an example of how we can scale that change,” remarked John Balanko, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AQUAtap™ Oasis and President & CEO of Quest. “Our partnership facilitates a sustainable path to prosperity by providing access to clean water. It is the starting point in helping to build resilient communities.”

AQUAtap™ Oasis is currently raising funds to further build out the company’s business model and bring it to scale. The funds are expected to enable AQUAtap™ Oasis to reach its goal of installing 500 AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers over the next five years under Phase 1 of the company’s impactful initiative, providing an affordable and reliable source of clean water to over 1.5 million underserved people.

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL

AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL is a strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions, Inc. (Canada), a wholly owned operating subsidiary of the Company, Dikembe Mutombo’s American Venture Mergers & Acquisitions, LLC (USA), and Kalo Products SARL (DRC). The Partnership employs a market-driven approach for powering comprehensive growth, dignity, and potential while accelerating progress toward the Global Goal of equitable access to safe, affordable drinking water. The benefits arising from this holistic, inclusive, and impactful approach creates shared value for both business and society.

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Centers

Quest’s AQUAtap™ are self-contained, solar-powered, decentralized water purification and distribution systems. The AQUAtap™ was designed primarily for use in rural or peri-urban locations where infrastructure is scarce or non-existent. The AQUAtap™ is a cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally sound turnkey solution that supplies a safe, reliable, and abundant source of potable water. Each unit is fully autonomous, powered by state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels. The energy efficient AQUAtap™ is available in several configurations, depending on the application, the water source, and preferred distribution method. When in use in conjunction with Quest’s inclusive Build-Own-Operate business model, as is the case currently in the DRC, the AQUAtap™ systems are equipped with multiple cashless, point-of-sale interface modules to allow for the sale of clean water. Each AQUAtap™ converts contaminated fresh water, brackish, or sea water into clean, purified drinking water at a rate of up to 100,000 liters per day. The systems are both modular and scalable in design, easily allowing for increased water production, and are designed to function in any environment and without any existing infrastructure. Housed in a custom, modular enclosure, a single solar-powered AQUAtap™ system is capable of producing clean water for up to 5,000 people per day.

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., is a socially responsible, innovative water solutions company. Our goal is to provide a reliable and affordable source of safe drinking water to underserved communities. The Company’s proprietary solar-powered AQUAtap™ Community Water Purification & Distribution System produces up to 100,000 liters per day of clean drinking water. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, proprietary Build-Own-Operate business model that relies on strong multi-sector partnerships, operating globally and in local communities. For more information, visit our website at www.questwaterglobal.com.

