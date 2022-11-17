n-Tier Wins Best CAT Reporting Solution for Second Year in a Row

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- n-Tier, an innovative technology company that specializes in helping firms manage the accuracy and completeness of their critical reference data, announced today it has won the “Best Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT)” category at the RegTech Insight USA Awards 2022 for the second year in a row.

The RegTech Insight Awards USA is aimed at recognizing leading providers of RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets within North America. The winners were announced during a reception that took place in New York on November 16, 2022.

Using its extensive knowledge of the brokerage business – covering trading, middle-office and settlement across all asset classes – n-Tier has continually adapted its breakthrough Compliance Workbench platform to help its clients minimize the risks and costs associated with regulatory reporting. Because Compliance Workbench is configurable at the business level, it can comfortably accommodate both changing and new regulations across multiple jurisdictions with minimal IT intervention nor new infrastructure requirements. It is also capable of checking large volumes of reports in real time, as they are being generated, and tying together different data sets to ensure reporting completeness.

“Given today’s ever-evolving regulatory landscape, we’re proud to couple our industry expertise with our unique software platform to help institutions minimize risks and unlock efficiencies thanks to data quality and automation,” commented n-Tier Founder and CEO, Peter Gargone. “We appreciate the recognition from A-Team Group, the support of our clients and the ongoing efforts of our team – all of which make this award possible. Having established ourselves as the leading provider for FINRA CAT and CAIS data monitoring and report automation, we look forward to continued growth in this critical market segment.”

This news follows a time of momentum for n-Tier that includes an increased client base across its various business areas, growth in the UK and European regulatory segments, and an increased team size to better support its growing client base. For firms interested in exploring how n-Tier’s platform and team can help manage and monitor their regulatory reporting obligations, please contact Jeff Bergson at jeff.bergson@ntierfs.com.

About n-Tier

n-Tier is an innovative technology company that couples deep industry expertise with a unique software platform to help firms manage the accuracy and completeness of their critical business data. n-Tier's clients range from global leaders to small and mid-size companies in various industries including finance, pharmaceuticals, and insurance. Our platform is highly configurable, has low IT impact and can be installed locally or used as part of our cloud offering. For more information on n-Tier visit www.ntierfs.com.

