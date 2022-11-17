Pebble Names Operations Expert Ben Matheny as Chief Service and Mobilization Officer

Rockville, MD, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) currently rebranding as “Pebble,” a leading climate technology company with services that transform how both merchants and consumers profit from sustainability-oriented commerce and lifestyle choices, announced today the addition of operations expert Ben Matheny as Chief Service and Mobilization Officer (CSMO). This fills an essential technology role at a time when Pebble is launching an industry-first platform to reward and encourage consumer behavior that promotes sustainability.



A Silicon Valley native with deep ties in the U.S. technology community, Ben transformed his early interest in entrepreneurship into two-decades of specialization in unicorn-destined startups. Most notably, he was one of the first employees at $17 billion software giant Palantir Technologies, where he served as Operations Manager for eight years during the company’s early growth phase. His experience with helping to scale other unicorn technology companies includes seven years as Senior Director of Operations at Addepar (private), a provider of technology for the wealth management industry; and most recently, as Head of Workplace at Aurora Innovation, Inc., a leader in self-driving technology that went public in 2021 with a market cap of $13 billion. His start-up experience has given him broad expertise across the G&A category, with success in managing the scalability demands of fast-growing businesses.

“We are really excited to have Ben onboard at this transformative time in our early launch,” said Pebble CEO Richard Thorpe. “The art of effectively scaling operations to match growth is the Achilles' heel of many young tech companies, so the timing of today’s announcement is consistent with our plan to add skill sets to our management structure that will support our growth strategy. Ben’s past efforts, particularly at industry-giant Palantir, speak for themselves.”

“My reasons for joining Pebble were only partially rooted in my affinity for scalable tech startups,” explained incoming CSMO Ben Matheny. “Like other members of the Pebble team, I have been a long-time advocate of sustainability, including being an early driver of an electric vehicle. The Pebble story really resonated with me as a technology platform that was long overdue, something that actually gave back to the growing number of people attempting to transition to a more sustainable way of living. Every high-potential scalability model starts out like Pebble’s, with the first outlines of an operational structure on a mostly blank canvas. I am excited to begin the task of filing in that structure and look forward to working with the Pebble team.”

About mPhase Technologies/Pebble

mPhase is a climate technology company rebranding as “Pebble” to offer a suite of cloud-based mobility and consumer engagement services that incentivize consumers for purchases and lifestyle choices that promote sustainability goals. The Pebble platform combines proprietary AI, location-awareness, tokenization, game-mechanics, EV-charger geofencing, and a Company-owned EV charging network to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding. This ecosystem is unique in that it is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for retailers, along with a scalable platform to benefit from the evolution to EV-centric travel and commerce.

Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com and at www.pebble.tech .

