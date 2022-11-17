Global Biocontrol Market Analysis Report 2022: Regulatory Pressure, Chemical Pesticide Bans, and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies Driving Growth - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocontrol Market by Type (Biopesticides and Semiochemicals), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, and Macrobials), Mode of Application, Crop Type, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biocontrol market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.8%

Biocontrol crop protection solutions consist of naturally occurring substances, including biochemicals (semiochemicals, plant extracts, organic acids), microorganisms (microbial biocontrols), and macrobials (beneficial insects) that control pests and support plant growth. Conventional chemical pesticides which have a larger market share at present in the crop protection market, have greater efficiency but are harmful to human and environmental health.

Moreover, they have also created a rise in pest resistance. Thus, policy makers across the globe are regulating and banning chemical-based active ingredients, especially in the North American and European regions. This is driving the biocontrol market. Consumer awareness and the rise in demand for organic food are also the major factors that support the rise of the market in coming times.

Europe is projected to witness the growth of 16.5% during the forecast period making it the fastest-growing market.

The biocontrol market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. The European market has stringent import regulations and strictly monitors residue issues in food items. The market has a high organic food demand which is catered by domestic and international markets. The EU is also undertaking measures that are inclined towards food safety and environmental sustainability. For example, its Farm to Fork Strategy which is aimed to make food systems fair, healthy, and environment friendly.

The European Commission had suggested a 50% reduction in the usage of chemical pesticides by 2030 in June 2022. The demand for organic food and consequently safe pesticides derived from nature is being driven by all these policies and activities. Therefore, Europe is a lucrative market for biocontrol solutions and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming times.

Biopesticides segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Biopesticides are seen as a strong alternative to chemical pesticides. Due to rising regulations on chemical pesticides by regulatory bodies, biopesticides are gaining popularity in the market and replacing many chemical based pesticides especially in the North American and European markets. Biopesticides are also witnessing a fast growth in Asia Pacific and South American markets.

Thus, various key players and startups in the biocontrol industry such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), and FMC Corporation (US) are developing and commercializing new biopesticides solutions. As a result, biopesticides segment in the biocontrol market is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR OF 15.9% during the forecast period.

Pest developing resistance to crop chemicals is creating opportunities in the biocontrol market.

Plant pathogenic bacteria, fungus, and insect pests are developing chemical resistance, and they are able to mutate to become resistant to crop protection agents. As a result, it has led to pest resurgence and reduced efficacy. Botrytis cinereal is one of the major pathogen species that have developed resistance. It affects the production of fruit and vegetable crops both during pre- and post-harvest times.

Multi-resistant strains have emerged in various nations as a result of excessive spraying activity. There has been an upsurge in interest in biological control of Botrytis through the use of plant-based products or antagonistic microorganisms, even if biofungicides cannot be compared to chemical protection against the disease.

Strains of bacteria (Bacillus spp.) and filamentous fungi (Trichoderma harzianum) are some of the major products being marketed. These products have been proven to be successful in controlling serious leaf and root diseases in crops and are frequently employed in controlled environments.

Competitive landscape

The global market for biocontrol is dominated by a few players, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Certis USA L.L.C (US), BASF SE (Germany), Valent BioSciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), and FMC Corporation (US).

Premium Insights

Gradual Phase-Out of Conventional Crop Protection Chemicals to Drive Growth of Biocontrol Market

North America to Dominate the Market

Europe to Grow at Highest Rate in Terms of Volume

Biopesticides to Account for Larger Market During Forecast Period

Semiochemicals Were Estimated to Hold a Significant Share in Terms of Volume

Demand for Microbials to be Highest During Forecast Period

US and Biopesticides Segment Accounted for Significant Shares in North America

Italy, US, Spain, and the UK to Grow at Significant Rates During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices

Increase in Incidences of Pest Attacks on Fruits & Vegetables

Reluctance in Adopting Harmful Chemical Pesticides in Developed Markets

Drivers

Regulatory Pressure, Chemical Pesticide Bans, and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies

Rising Consumption of Organic Food Worldwide

Pest Proliferation as a Result of Rapid Climate Change

Restraints

High Maintenance and Production Costs of Agricultural Semiochemicals

Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products

Opportunities

Pests Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals

Rising Global Consumption of High-Value Crops

Challenges

Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries

Need for Developing Multi-Target Insect Semiochemical Dispensers

Industry Trends



Regulatory Framework

North America

US

Canada

European Union

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East

Egypt

UAE

Technology Analysis

Bioactive Peptide-based Biopesticides

Nano-Biopesticides

Agricultural Pheromones and Internet of Things (IoT)

Algal and Cyanobacterial-based Biopesticides

Pectin and Chitosan-based Biopesticides

Drone Farming and Precision Agriculture

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Fmc Corporation Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Biophero Aps

Use Case 2: Upl Limited Announced New Business Unit, Natural Plant Protection (Npp), to Focus on Biological Solutions

Use Case 3: Koppert Biological Systems Acquired Geocom to Focus on Precision Agrifarming

Company Profiles

Key Players

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Upl Limited

Fmc Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Suterra LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations

Novozymes A/S

Isagro S.P.A.

Russell Ipm

Certis Usa L.L.C.

Koppert Biological Systems

Pherobank B.V.

Valent Biosciences LLC

Stk Bio-AG Technologies

Biobest Group Nv

Start-Ups/SMEs/Other Players

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Ipl Biologicals Ltd.

Vegalab S.A

Bioworks, Inc.

Bionema

Vestaron Corporation

Innovate AG

Provivi

M2I Life Sciences

Biotalys

Fytofend SA

Biologic Insecticide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lowile

Attachment