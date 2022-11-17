Global Biocontrol Market Analysis Report 2022: Regulatory Pressure, Chemical Pesticide Bans, and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies Driving Growth - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocontrol Market by Type (Biopesticides and Semiochemicals), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, and Macrobials), Mode of Application, Crop Type, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biocontrol market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.8%
Biocontrol crop protection solutions consist of naturally occurring substances, including biochemicals (semiochemicals, plant extracts, organic acids), microorganisms (microbial biocontrols), and macrobials (beneficial insects) that control pests and support plant growth. Conventional chemical pesticides which have a larger market share at present in the crop protection market, have greater efficiency but are harmful to human and environmental health.
Moreover, they have also created a rise in pest resistance. Thus, policy makers across the globe are regulating and banning chemical-based active ingredients, especially in the North American and European regions. This is driving the biocontrol market. Consumer awareness and the rise in demand for organic food are also the major factors that support the rise of the market in coming times.
Europe is projected to witness the growth of 16.5% during the forecast period making it the fastest-growing market.
The biocontrol market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. The European market has stringent import regulations and strictly monitors residue issues in food items. The market has a high organic food demand which is catered by domestic and international markets. The EU is also undertaking measures that are inclined towards food safety and environmental sustainability. For example, its Farm to Fork Strategy which is aimed to make food systems fair, healthy, and environment friendly.
The European Commission had suggested a 50% reduction in the usage of chemical pesticides by 2030 in June 2022. The demand for organic food and consequently safe pesticides derived from nature is being driven by all these policies and activities. Therefore, Europe is a lucrative market for biocontrol solutions and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming times.
Biopesticides segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
Biopesticides are seen as a strong alternative to chemical pesticides. Due to rising regulations on chemical pesticides by regulatory bodies, biopesticides are gaining popularity in the market and replacing many chemical based pesticides especially in the North American and European markets. Biopesticides are also witnessing a fast growth in Asia Pacific and South American markets.
Thus, various key players and startups in the biocontrol industry such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), and FMC Corporation (US) are developing and commercializing new biopesticides solutions. As a result, biopesticides segment in the biocontrol market is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR OF 15.9% during the forecast period.
Pest developing resistance to crop chemicals is creating opportunities in the biocontrol market.
Plant pathogenic bacteria, fungus, and insect pests are developing chemical resistance, and they are able to mutate to become resistant to crop protection agents. As a result, it has led to pest resurgence and reduced efficacy. Botrytis cinereal is one of the major pathogen species that have developed resistance. It affects the production of fruit and vegetable crops both during pre- and post-harvest times.
Multi-resistant strains have emerged in various nations as a result of excessive spraying activity. There has been an upsurge in interest in biological control of Botrytis through the use of plant-based products or antagonistic microorganisms, even if biofungicides cannot be compared to chemical protection against the disease.
Strains of bacteria (Bacillus spp.) and filamentous fungi (Trichoderma harzianum) are some of the major products being marketed. These products have been proven to be successful in controlling serious leaf and root diseases in crops and are frequently employed in controlled environments.
Competitive landscape
The global market for biocontrol is dominated by a few players, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Certis USA L.L.C (US), BASF SE (Germany), Valent BioSciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), and FMC Corporation (US).
Premium Insights
- Gradual Phase-Out of Conventional Crop Protection Chemicals to Drive Growth of Biocontrol Market
- North America to Dominate the Market
- Europe to Grow at Highest Rate in Terms of Volume
- Biopesticides to Account for Larger Market During Forecast Period
- Semiochemicals Were Estimated to Hold a Significant Share in Terms of Volume
- Demand for Microbials to be Highest During Forecast Period
- US and Biopesticides Segment Accounted for Significant Shares in North America
- Italy, US, Spain, and the UK to Grow at Significant Rates During Forecast Period
Market Overview
Macroeconomic Indicators
- Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices
- Increase in Incidences of Pest Attacks on Fruits & Vegetables
- Reluctance in Adopting Harmful Chemical Pesticides in Developed Markets
Drivers
- Regulatory Pressure, Chemical Pesticide Bans, and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies
- Rising Consumption of Organic Food Worldwide
- Pest Proliferation as a Result of Rapid Climate Change
Restraints
- High Maintenance and Production Costs of Agricultural Semiochemicals
- Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products
Opportunities
- Pests Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals
- Rising Global Consumption of High-Value Crops
Challenges
- Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries
- Need for Developing Multi-Target Insect Semiochemical Dispensers
Industry Trends
Regulatory Framework
- North America
- US
- Canada
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South America
- Brazil
- Middle East
- Egypt
- UAE
Technology Analysis
- Bioactive Peptide-based Biopesticides
- Nano-Biopesticides
- Agricultural Pheromones and Internet of Things (IoT)
- Algal and Cyanobacterial-based Biopesticides
- Pectin and Chitosan-based Biopesticides
- Drone Farming and Precision Agriculture
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case 1: Fmc Corporation Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Biophero Aps
- Use Case 2: Upl Limited Announced New Business Unit, Natural Plant Protection (Npp), to Focus on Biological Solutions
- Use Case 3: Koppert Biological Systems Acquired Geocom to Focus on Precision Agrifarming
Company Profiles
Key Players
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Syngenta AG
- Upl Limited
- Fmc Corporation
- Corteva Agriscience
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Suterra LLC
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Novozymes A/S
- Isagro S.P.A.
- Russell Ipm
- Certis Usa L.L.C.
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Pherobank B.V.
- Valent Biosciences LLC
- Stk Bio-AG Technologies
- Biobest Group Nv
Start-Ups/SMEs/Other Players
- Andermatt Biocontrol AG
- Ipl Biologicals Ltd.
- Vegalab S.A
- Bioworks, Inc.
- Bionema
- Vestaron Corporation
- Innovate AG
- Provivi
- M2I Life Sciences
- Biotalys
- Fytofend SA
- Biologic Insecticide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lowile
Attachment