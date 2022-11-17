New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America and the Caribbean Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) and Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363461/?utm_source=GNW





- Like most of the developing world, many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) find themselves at an early stage of energy transition. However, some countries have begun setting ambitious targets.

- Hydropower is the largest source of electricity generation in LAC supplying 50% of power across the region as a whole in 2021. By 2030, wind and solar PV will greatly increase their generation by two- and four-fold, respectively, lessening but not eliminating the use of coal and oil power plants.

- Total green hydrogen capacity in LAC is likely to reach over 3 million tons per annum by 2030, with the majority of capacity in Chile.



- Power sector outlook to 2030

- Electric vehicle forecast and policies

- Current and foreact renewable fuels production & policies

- Carbon capture status

- Clean hydrogen capacity forecast, uses, and policies



- Understand where clean energy opportunities lie by sector and geography.

- Understand which clean energy sectors are seeing activity and which are slow to catch on.

- Learn which LAC countries are expected to become energy transition leaders.

- Understand what policies are in place across the region to encourage clean energy transition.

