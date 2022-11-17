CEO Tapio Pajuharju to leave Harvia in May 2023

English Finnish

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm EET





Harvia Plc’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju has decided to resign from his position to pursue new challenges outside Harvia. Pajuharju will continue as the CEO of Harvia Plc until the end of May 2023.

“I warmly thank Tapio for his significant work for Harvia. Tapio has been leading Harvia since 2016, and during that time, Harvia has grown from a family company to a listed company and become the largest player in the global sauna and spa market. Under Tapio’s leadership, Harvia has grown consistently and profitably.

We have started the recruitment process for a new CEO, and I am confident that we will find a successor for Tapio – a person who will continue to successfully develop Harvia in line with the company’s growth strategy,” says Olli Liitola, Chairman of Harvia Plc’s Board of Directors.

“It has been a great privilege to be a part of Harvia’s unique sauna and spa team for over six years. I would like to warmly thank every Harvia employee, the company’s management and Board, as well as our partners and customers for contributing to Harvia’s growth and leading market position globally. Harvia’s mission of healing with heat is experiencing a strong boost. Therefore, I am very confident about Harvia’s future – Harvia is a very strong company, and it has all the prerequisites to continue profitable growth and strengthening its position in the global sauna and spa market. I will continue giving my commitment to ensure Harvia’s success until the end of May next year,” says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO of Harvia Plc.

Pajuharju has served as the CEO of Harvia Plc and a member of the Management team since 2016, and a member of the Board of Harvia Plc in 2014–2016. Harvia’s Board of Directors has initiated the recruitment process for a new CEO.





For more information, please contact:

Olli Liitola, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 605 040

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 5774 200





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.