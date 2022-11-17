Cannabis Testing Market Size to Hit US$1,806 million by 2025 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

| Source: MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd. MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

SEZ Magarpatta City, INDIA

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Cannabis Testing Market by Products & Software’s (Instruments, Consumables, LIMS), Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global cannabis testing market is projected to reach USD 1,806 million by 2025 from USD 962 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cannabis Testing Market"
234 - Tables
32 - Figures
245 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46932450

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details
Market Size USD 1,806 million by 2025
CAGR 13.4%
Historical Data 2018-2025
Base Year 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2025
Forecast Units Value (USD Million)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered By Product & Software, By Services, By End User
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major market players include as Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), MERCK KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DigiPath, Inc. (US), Steep Hill Inc. (US), SC Laboratories, Inc. (US), PharmLabs LLC (US) and (and 17 others)
Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets in LATAM and the MEA
Key Market Drivers Legalization of medical cannabis coupled with the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories

The growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the legalization of medical cannabis and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the US), the growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing awareness. A lack of uniformity in rules and regulations, high costs, and inadequate personnel are major factors expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46932450

In this report, the cannabis testing market is further segmented based on type (product & software and service), end user, and region. Based on type, the cannabis testing market is categorized into products, services, and software. The services segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increased legalization of cannabis and the subsequent increase in the demand for cannabis testing.

Based on services, the cannabis testing market is categorized into potency testing, terpene profiling, pesticide screening, residual solvent analysis, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis, and other services. The potency testing segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increased use of CBD for disease treatment.

End users for cannabis testing products (analytical instruments and consumables) and software are cannabis testing laboratories and research institutes. The end users for the services market are cannabis drug manufacturers & dispensaries and cannabis cultivators. The increasing use of cannabis in the healthcare industry for disease treatment is expected to propel the demand for the products & software used for cannabis testing in research institutes, subsequently driving the market growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=46932450

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the cannabis testing market in North America. The APAC market is expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories in the region, coupled with the legalization of cannabis for medical use, are expected to drive market growth in this region.

Key Players:

The major market players operating in the cannabis testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), MERCK KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DigiPath, Inc. (US), Steep Hill Inc. (US), SC Laboratories, Inc. (US), and PharmLabs LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent MarketsBiotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Drug Screening Market

Laboratory Informatics Market

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cannabis Testing Market
                            
                            
                                Cannabis Testing Market Size
                            
                            
                                Cannabis Testing Market Share
                            
                            
                                Cannabis Testing Market Trends
                            
                            
                                Cannabis
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data