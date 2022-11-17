Keto Caveman Foods Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Caveman Foods Inc. -- (“Keto Caveman” or the “Company”), announces that is has filed a non-offering preliminary prospectus with BC Securities Commission.



The Company will also apply to list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “KETO”. Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all the listing requirements and conditions of the CSE, including prescribed distribution and financial requirements. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully achieve a listing as planned.

Keto Caveman CEO Barham Heidari stated “Keto Caveman has been active and thriving in the Vancouver market for more than six years. Due to continued growing demand, we are excited to continue to expand our footprint across the Canadian markets by diversifying our business model and continuing to grow our D2C and wholesale channels with Canada’s largest organizations.” Barham continued, “Keto has been actively looking for strategic partnerships to expand our operations in various markets which will enhance our product portfolio and vertically integrate the Company’s supply chain and procurement power.”

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its common shares and is still subject to completion or amendment and final approval.

About Keto Caveman Foods Inc.

Keto Caveman is a Vancouver-based company that creates, manufactures, and sells its proprietary portfolio of keto, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and vegan products ranging from desserts, wraps, breads and ready-to-eat meals. Keto Caveman started as a restaurant 6 years ago in downtown Vancouver offering healthy, casual fast food and baked goods where health-oriented customers are able to order multi-diet protocol - keto, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan - options. Following the increase in demand, Keto Caveman’s bakery products have become the focus of the Keto Caveman product offerings. The Company intends to focus on selling breads, wraps, buns, entrees, ready-to-eat meals, and desserts to major grocery chains and food services and via e-commerce platforms. The Company’s products can also be purchased at the Keto Caveman Café and test kitchen in Downtown Vancouver.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Securities regulators have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accept no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of the Company, reference to the trading of the Company Shares on a recognized stock exchange and the Company’s abilities to continue to produce and sell food products in North America. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; (b) compliance with government regulation; (c) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; (d) the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities once publicly listed, regardless of its operating performance; and (e) the impact of COVID-19. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States.

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES