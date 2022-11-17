Protein Powder Market is All set to Garner a Revenue of US$ 22.3 Bn in 2022 at a steady CAGR - Attributing to its Enormous Health Benefits. Get Deep Analysis by Experts at Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein powder market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities across the projection period by growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 22.3 Bn in 2022. In the global protein powder market, the protein supplements segment is anticipated to account for 63% of the total sales. The market value for protein powder in the United States is expected to generate maximum revenue of around USD 9.7 Bn by 2032. The global market outlook is predicted to surge significantly due to the rising demand from fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers, owing to the health benefits associated with protein powder.



The powders are formed with a range of proteins, including soy, casein, whey, pea, and egg. These powders are known to have a high level of greens such as dehydrated vegetables along with grains, vitamins, minerals, extra fats, fibers, and/or thickeners, among other things, therefore, impacting positive turns for the market.

Key Takeaways

Protein powder comprises a lot of health benefits, such as helping to construct the building blocks for strong muscles and tissues, repairing tissue, weight control, enzyme manufacturing, boosting the immune system, and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Backed by various product benefits, the global protein powder market is predicted to thrive during the anticipated time period.

In addition to the latest hot protein RTD products, the protein ready-to-drink (RTD) market is experiencing an increase in water or instant protein beverages with high protein content. Prominent companies in the market have discovered several ways to inject protein into diverse food products including ordinary snacks. This has resulted in a large variety of high-protein options which is resulting in posing a positive impact on the protein powder market.

Over the recent years, the percentage of consumers who ate protein bars rose significantly from 21% to 23% in order to keep healthy and build stronger immune systems. Over the years, demand for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) protein shakes grew dramatically which is, in turn, boosting the growth of the protein powder market all over the world.

As per Future Market Insights estimations, the plant protein product type of the protein powder market is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.7% across the assessment period by exhibiting a valuation of USD 7.2 Bn in 2022.

The protein powder industry is majorly driven by the accelerating population of veganism. Compared to animal-based products, plant-based products are known for their healthier and safer properties. Rising concerns about animal welfare have contributed greatly to the expansion of the plant protein powder market.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are focusing on product innovations along with strategic partnerships like mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their market presence within different industries across the globe to expand their customer base and fetch the opportunities of vast product application of protein powder in various markets.

More Insights into the Protein Powder Market

The United States is expected to dominate the global protein powder market with an exceptional growth rate to reach a total valuation of around USD 9.7 Bn by 2032. The key factors attributing to the growth of the U.S. protein powder market comprise of rising tendency of younger generations, particularly millennials, to high-protein diets, balanced meals, and healthy consumption.

Mexico is considered the second largest consumer of protein powder following the United States. Mexican consumers are actively looking for new and innovative methods to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle by incorporating workouts and mindful eating. Backed by such factors, Mexico is expected to propel the global protein powder market growth.

Since Whey protein is one of the most popular supplement choices to compensate for protein deficiencies, women in Mexico are switching to newborn formulas containing proper quality protein in order to prevent hampering children’s growth.

Germany holds a reputation for its cutting-edge processing and quality-control expertise. In addition to that, the German government is strictly dedicated to working towards environmental protection and animal welfare. Not only the German government, but the majority of the German population is also drastically becoming more aware of their environment and concerned about the mistreatment of animals in industrial meat production, therefore, promoting the plant protein powder market in the country.

Protein Powder Market by Category

By Product Type:

Animal Protein Dairy Protein

Milk Protein (Concentrate/ Isolate)

Whey (Concentrate/ Isolate/ Hydrolysates)

Casein Egg Protein Gelatin

Plant Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein Wheat Protein Others



By Nature, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Flavor, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Plain Flavor

Classic Flavor Vanilla Chocolate & Coffee

Cookies and Cream

Fusion Flavor

Nut Flavor

Fruity Flavors Strawberry Blueberry Banana Others

Others





By End Use, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage Ready to Beverage Drinks Functional Foods Infant Food Formula Others

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channels, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Store based Retailing Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Store Drug Store Online Retailing Others



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends



