Showpad Unveils New Enablement Operating System (eOS™), Partner Ecosystem, and App Studio at Transform Connect

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad , the global leader in sales enablement technology, hosted its annual Transform Connect event on November 9, 2022 and unveiled its new product vision and solution strategy – including the launch of Showpad’s Enablement Operating System (eOS™), App Studio and Partner Ecosystem.



The Showpad eOS™ aligns sales and marketing around content, engagement, and insights, allowing organizations to develop customizable enablement strategies and provide users with greater flexibility to turn their respective go-to-market strategies into competitive differentiators. Showpad eOS™ provides enhanced functionality to optimize all buyer interactions through the following use cases:

Sales Content Management – Enables revenue teams to operate from and align around a single source of truth for all sales content, improving content relevance and quality for buyers.

– Enables revenue teams to operate from and align around a single source of truth for all sales content, improving content relevance and quality for buyers. Seller Effectiveness – Gives sellers the tools, knowledge and best practices to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s larger buying teams – with scalable training and coaching, and guided selling.

– Gives sellers the tools, knowledge and best practices to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s larger buying teams – with scalable training and coaching, and guided selling. Buyer Engagement – Elevates every interaction and close deals faster through a unified platform where sellers and buyers can collaborate and co-create via personalized communication channels and modern storytelling formats.

– Elevates every interaction and close deals faster through a unified platform where sellers and buyers can collaborate and co-create via personalized communication channels and modern storytelling formats. Analytics and Insights – Delivers data-led insights throughout seller and buyer journeys, turning engagement learnings into stronger, more relevant content strategies, targeted coaching, tailored engagements, and greater ROI.

“Sales and marketing teams need a unified operating system that gives them visibility, control, and access to all stages of the buyer journey; a system to handle the challenges in front of them. Showpad is that operating system, aligning revenue teams, so sellers can shine in the moment of truth – when engaging with the buyer,” said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. “With the Showpad eOS™, choice is amplified. We are inviting our users to innovate – and embrace this choice mindset – to better serve their respective sellers, buyers, partners, and customers.”

Showpad was recently named a Strong Performer in ‘The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022’ report. According to the Forrester report, “Showpad offers content and coaching solutions with interactive microapps and buyer portals enhanced by a wealth of integrations. Customers lauded Showpad’s partnership, customer care, and its understanding of business needs, reporting that sales reps liked the ‘easy-to-use’ platform with its buyer-engagement insights and coaching integration.”

To deliver innovation faster to the market, solve foundational enablement issues as they surface, and meet the needs of its diverse customer base, Showpad is building an App Studio. This App Studio will deliver applications on top of Showpad’s foundational operating system.

At Transform Connect, Louis Jonckheere, Co-Founder and SVP, App Studio at Showpad, shared that the first application – which will be made available to users in 2023 – includes search and AI-driven analytics. The new application leverages natural language processing to search for, visualize, and share new content and enablement insights. This will empower teams to easily generate personalized insights and instantly obtain relevant answers to make crucial data-driven decisions.

Showpad also introduced the Showpad Ecosystem , which features technology integrations and complementary professional services – including bespoke Showpad App development services – that help enterprises customize and improve seller effectiveness. It showcases a wide variety of technology integration partners, including digital asset management (DAM), CRM, revenue intelligence, sales engagement, and marketing automation partners. It also showcases solution partners who offer complementary services, including content creation, sales methodologies, change management training, maturity assessments, implementations, and Showpad App creation services.

The Showpad Ecosystem enables organizations to extend the operating system’s capabilities through strategic partnerships. Some of the partners on the Showpad Ecosystem include Salesforce, Ceros, Adobe, Bynder, Outreach, LikeReply, People Productions, Richardson Sales Performance, Challenger, PopComms, KHWS, Bylt, and Bridge. Showpad plans to continue adding partners and capabilities to the Showpad Ecosystem in 2023.

Transform Connect showcased a line-up of Showpad customers including 1E, Andela, Corteva Agriscience, Dupont, OnSolve, Platform.sh, Atlas Copco, Promega, Sana Commerce, Schneider Electric and TytoCare. Showpad’s customers collectively shared how they are using its solutions to unlock ROI and gain a competitive edge, especially now during this challenging macroeconomic climate. Promega stated that with Showpad, nearly 50% of content views are from their customers and the open rate for these assets was 140% above industry average.

Following Transform Connect, Showpad is hosting the After-Party, a series of workshops and events that will feature Showpad employees and guest speakers discussing topics such as the current state of selling, building a business case for sales enablement, guiding sellers to success, creating ultimate customer experiences, and more.

To learn more about Showpad eOS™, visit: https://www.showpad.com/solutions/ .

About Showpad

Founded in 2011, Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around impactful content and powerful training, enabling sellers to engage with the modern buyer and generate the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. Showpad’s engagement applications lay the groundwork for impactful buyer interactions, while the platform’s training and coaching tools help to create informed, upskilled, and trusted advising teams. The data and insights generated fuel continuous learning and improvement, leading to more valuable content, more prepared sellers, better conversations and faster conversions. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad.

Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator.

Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a global and diverse workforce. For more information, visit showpad.com .

