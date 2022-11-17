Risk Strategies Acquires Wallace Specialty Insurance Group

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Wallace Specialty Insurance Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Based just outside of Dallas in Richardson, Texas, Wallace Specialty was founded in 2012 to provide the dental industry with the best-in-class insurance services. The firm creates custom, comprehensive insurance plans for dental service organizations, dentists, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Wallace’s offerings, for these clients, include professional liability, property and general liability, workers’ compensation, management liability, individual and group benefits, among others.

“Risk Strategies strong, steady success has been built on focused, specialty expertise that helps clients confidently manage an increasingly complex world,” said Steve Giannone, Risk Strategies central region leader. “Wallace Specialty group will add new specialty expertise to our capabilities, and we see great potential to help their team build their business in new ways,” he added.

Led by its founders and principals, Kyle and Terri Wallace, Wallace Specialty’s core team of insurance professionals use their deep industry expertise to successfully compete against much larger, national insurance brokerages in their region. The addition of Wallace Specialty builds on Risk Strategies overall capabilities in serving medical professionals. Risk Strategies National Health Care Practice is a market leader and operates as a fully integrated practice across product lines and geographies.

“We know that specialty expertise creates real value for clients and our business,” said Kyle Wallace. “As part of Risk Strategies, we’re able to preserve that specialty focus while expanding our capabilities for existing clients and our appeal to prospective clients,” he added.

With over 35 years of insurance industry experience, the last 25 working exclusively with dentists of all specialties and dental practices of all sizes, Wallace is a recognized authority on dental practice risk management and malpractice claims prevention. A frequent lecturer on these subjects, Wallace has taught the risk management portion of the Academy of General Dentistry Master Track program in Dallas, written several articles for Doctor of Dentistry magazine and was a contributing author for the book, “The Practice Launchpad.”

Wallace Specialty serves dental professionals across the spectrum, including associates in practice, group practices and practice owners. The firm enjoys exclusive relationships with leading insurance companies in several states and counts over 6,000 dentists as clients.

