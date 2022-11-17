New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Americas Savory Snacks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363454/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion in 2021 and it is forecast to reach $83.5 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-26. In volume terms, savory snacks sector in America registered 6,118.4 million units in 2021 recording a CAGR of 1.8%. Furthermore, the savory snacks sector in Americas is highly consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for over 50% of overall sales in 2021. Moreover, private labels accounted for a 6.8% share in 2021. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas savory snacks sector in 2021, with a 52.2% share. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material in 2021, accounting for an 95.2% share in the Americas savory snacks sector.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas savory snacks sector.



Using data from 21 countries in the region, it covers the following -

- Market Environment: This includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Analysis of High-Potential Countries: This shows the changing share of value consumption in various savory snacks categories across high-potential countries in the Americas. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographics, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: This profiles several high-potential countries, providing demographic analysis and an outline of key trends.

- Success Stories: This highlights some of the most compelling savory snacks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas. It also provides a clear understanding of how certain manufacturers have achieved success in the sector, along with other insights.

- Competitive Environment: This provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas, as well as analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: This provides insights into health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2016-2021. The analysis includes the key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits that drove the sales of the savory snacks sector in 2021. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks products with health & wellness attributes in 2021.

- Distribution Analysis: This provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the Americas savory snacks sector in 2021. These channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets; convenience stores; e-retailers; food and drinks specialists; cash and carries and warehouse clubs; “dollar stores"; variety stores and general merchandise retailers; and vending machines.

- Packaging Analysis*: This provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks products.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: This outlines the challenges and future outlook of the savory snacks sector in the Americas.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

