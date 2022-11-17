New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Americas Dairy and Soy Food Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363453/?utm_source=GNW

In volume terms, meanwhile, the region emerged as the second-largest market with 54.4 billion kg in sales. Over the forecast period, its dairy & soy food sector is expected to register a volume CAGR of 0.1%, to reach 54.6 billion kg in 2026. The dairy & soy food sector in the Americas was fragmented in 2021, with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 23.8%, led by Danone Group with a value share of 7.5%. It was followed by Mondelez International, Groupe Lactalis, Nestlé, and Saputo, which accounted for shares of 4.8%, 4.8%, 3.8%, and 2.9%, respectively. Private labels held an 18.4% value share of overall sales in 2021.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas Dairy & Soy Food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various dairy & soy food products by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling dairy & soy food manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share over 2016-21. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of the dairy & soy food sector in 2021. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas dairy & soy food sector in 2021. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets; convenience stores; food & drinks specialists; e-retailers; “dollar stores” variety stores & general merchandise retailers; and others. Others includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other channels.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-21) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas dairy & soy food sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________